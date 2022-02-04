Best places to go for Valentine's Day dinner in Vancouver
Feb 4 2022, 1:00 am
Don’t know where to go for Valentine’s Day dinner in Vancouver? Look no further than this list.
We’ve gone and rounded up all the top menus being served at local establishments in the name of love on and around February 14 so you don’t have to search high and low to impress your sweetheart.
From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, here are the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner in Vancouver.
- H Tasting Lounge (Westin Bayshore)
- Botanist (Fairmont Pacific Rim)
- Notch8 (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)
- The Teahouse
- Seasons in the Park
- Globe @ YVR (Fairmont Vancouver Airport)
- ARC Restaurant (Fairmont Waterfront)
- Bacchus Restaurant (Wedgewood Hotel & Spa)
- Giovane Bacaro (Fairmont Pacific Rim)
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar (Sutton Place Hotel)
- The Boathouse
- Winston
- Nightshade
- Cibo
- Do Chay Yaletown
- Club Versante (Bruno, Cask Whisky Vault)
- Fable Diner
- Fable Kitchen
- Ancora (False Creek, Ambleside)
- Torafuku
- C|Prime
- Minami
- Maenam
- Tojo’s
- Delara
- The Glowbal Group (Trattoria, Glowbal Restaurant, Black + Blue, Italian Kitchen, Five Sails)
- Feast, The Neighbourhood Table