Here is the full lineup for the 2022 VMF Winter Arts

A huge, free outdoor celebration is happening across Downtown Vancouver next month, and we’ve got all the details to get you ready.

Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) is blurring the lines between the virtual world and the real world with the return of the popular VMF Winter Arts from February 11 to 27.

Produced by the team behind Vancouver Mural Festival and presented by the Downtown Vancouver BIA, the second annual event will transform public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights.

VMF Winter Arts will feature daily guided walking tours, online public talks, plus live performances, and art installation at a free, all-ages, licensed plaza outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

“The past two years have highlighted the positive impact of public art and public space on community well-being—individually, collectively and economically,” said Andrea Curtis, VMF Executive Director, in a release. “As we begin a new year, VMF remains committed to continually reimagining how we safely bring communities together through public art and experiences. We hope this year’s VMF Winter Arts will bring light to our city in February and beyond.”

Here’s a full list of the festival’s 17-day schedule:

Art: AR And Light Installations

VMF Winter Arts is installing breathtaking AR and Light Installations in eight locations across the city, including Canada Place, Bentall Centre, Park Place, šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza), Vancouver Public Library, Yaletown, BC Place, and Science World.

Artists being showcased at this year’s event are Chase Gray (Musqueam/Tsimshian), Chrissy Brimmage (US), Eliot White-Hill, Kwulasultun (Snuneymuxw), Heather Dunaway Smith (US), Jaad Kuujus (Haida/Kwakwaka’wakw), Jellyburger (Norway), JQ Sirls (US), Katrina Iosia (New Zealand/Niuean), Marjan Moghaddam (US), Ocean Hyland (Tsleil-Waututh), ONESIAN (New Zealand/Maori/Samoan), and Tafui (Jamaica/Canada).

When: Daily from February 11 to 27, 2022

Time: Anytime

Where: Public spaces across Vancouver’s core, Yaletown, and False Creek

Cost: Free

DeTours will host walking tours throughout downtown Vancouver where guests can discover and learn about VMF Winter Arts. Walking Tours are presented by Herschel Supply, and there are two options to choose from: a Downtown Winter Arts Festival Tour

and a Yaletown Winter Arts Festival Tour.

When: Daily from February 11 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Canada Place and Yaletown (meeting point will be provided in booking email)

Cost: By Donation, register online

Talk Series: Empathy in the Digital Space

A virtual series of talks presented by Electronic Arts and hosted by the Vancouver Public Library. Topics: Positive Gaming: How to Create Better Online Experiences for Everyone? (industry panel; register) and How can Digital Spaces Increase Empathy? (artist panel; register).

When: February 22 & 23

Time: 7 PM

Where: Online

Cost: Free

Winter Arts Hub

New at VMF Winter Arts this year is the Winter Arts Hub, which will be situated at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery. The Hub will be an all-ages, licensed outdoor venue featuring art installations and a live performance stage.

The festival will showcase music, DJs, drag, and more in the heated and covered space. There will be hot (and cold) drinks and food trucks available, and even a Public Disco at the Hub every Saturday.

When: Daily from February 11 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times. Bar/Stage is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Family Day from 4 to 9 pm and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 10 pm.

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

Dynamic Diasporas

Dynamic Diasporas is a visual storytelling and dance project by Doaa Magdy. The project highlights BC’s Black history by bringing archives to life and through dance on stage. Community Partner for Dynamic Diasporas is BC Black History Awareness Society.

When: Art Installation can be seen daily from February 11 to 27, 2022. Dance performance on February 27

Time: Various times

Where: Winter Arts Hubat šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

Cirque Du Soleil

Enjoy a VR sneak peek of Alegría by Cirque du Soleil at the Hub, plus check out special live performances by CircusWest.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza) and Bentall Centre

Cost: Free

Blanketing The City: Lighting The Way

Lighting The Way is the evolution of Blanketing The City, a public art series and Reconciliation process designed by acclaimed xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam) weaver and graphic designer Debra Sparrow in collaboration with VMF. Iconic landmarks will be lit up with Coast Salish weaving patterns, colours and stories for the project.

When: Daily from February 11 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Canada Place, BC Place, Science World, and Yaletown (Bill Curtis Square)

Cost: Free

Pixel Moments

The interactive AR mural by Pixel Moments was created in support of St. Paul’s Foundation to raise awareness and funds for mental health resources. The mural was designed by trans-Indigiqueer or 2 Spirit xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam) and Tsimshian artist, Chase Gray.

When: Daily from February 11 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

Pop-Up Pride

Celebrate Winter Arts Pride closing night at the Hub with Pop-Up Pride, presented by Vancouver Pride Society.

When: February 27, 2022

Time: 3-10PM

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

VMF Winter Arts was created in 2021 amidst a pandemic. As it celebrates its second year, physical safety and mental well-being remains at the forefront. The event is designed to inspire joy and creativity, connect communities, encourage outdoor activity, and support local businesses and artists, while enabling social distancing and a safe, welcoming outdoor space for all.

