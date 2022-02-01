Here's everything to check out at Vancouver Pop-Up Pride in February

In an effort to bring queer spaces back to the city, the Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) announced today the return of a popular series of online and outdoor events beginning later this month.

Pop-Up Pride is a curated series of events throughout 2022 designed to hold space for 2SLGBTQAI+ communities outside of Vancouver Pride’s regular season.

The first Pop-Up Pride of the new year takes place from February 19 to 27, with exciting and interactive events happening in-person at the VMF Winter Arts Hub and online.

“Pop-Up Pride is a response to the community’s demand to bring back Pride events that have been cancelled since spring of 2020,” said Board Chair of VPS Michelle Fortin in a release. “Last summer we experienced an overwhelming demand for our events, and while we wait until we are able to fully realize that dream, Pop-Up Pride takes steps towards it. We are once again working to uplift our co-presenters and inviting our community to take up space.”

VPS also shared that Pop-Up Pride is also a move towards the organization’s bid to host 2024 Canada Pride and bring attention to the global 2SLGBTQAI+ movement.

If they are successful in their bid, organizers say that a Canada Pride festival in Vancouver would contain a variety of fun events across the city, including the annual Pride Parade, partnered events with local 2SLGBTQAI+ organizations, and educational workshops.

Here is a rundown of all the great events happening at Pop-Up Pride in February.

Chosen Family Day: Celebrating Recovery Pathways

What: Vancouver Pride Society, Last Door Recovery Society, and VMF Winter Arts come together to celebrate the joy of chosen families. Everyone is invited to bring their loved ones to the VMF Winter Arts Hub for an afternoon of drag storytime, drag performances including a kids activity space with a magician and balloon art.

The free Family Day event will also feature a Recovery Day Overdose Memorial Tree as well as a chosen family lived experience panel. Storytellers will share their experiences with recovery from mental health issues, addiction, gender-based violence, and sexual orientation discrimination.

When: February 21, 2022

Time: Starting at 10:30 am

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

The Value and Creativity of Queer Stories, presented by Roar Cat Reads

What: Roar Cat Reads, a queer nerdy blog that has grown into a community of queer nerds in their neighbourhood and the internet, hosts a discussion of the value of queer stories for queer, straight, and questioning audiences.

The Twitch-livestreamed event is also a celebration of queer creativity across genre, and includes celebrated local authors Danny Ramadan, Tonya Boteju, and Michelle Osgood conversing about their works and offering reading lists of their favourite 2SLGBTQAI+ books.

When: February 23, 2022

Time: Starting at 7 pm

Where: Online via Twitch.tv/RoarCatReads

Cost: Free

The Big Top: Scene VS Emo pt 2

What: This beloved monthly online show hosted by Satanix showcases drag performers of all genders and expressions as well as artists of other specialties such as burlesque and poetry. The Bip Top: Scene vs Emo pt 2 will have Vancouver’s favourite kings, things, and queens pulling out the black eyeliner and back-combing their hair to the scene and emo gods above on this Twitch-livestreamed extravaganza.

When: February 25, 2022

Time: 9 pm

Where: Online via Twitch.tv/s4t4nix

Cost: Free

Winter Arts Closing Night presented by Vancouver Pride Society

What: The closing celebration of VMF Winter Arts 2022 is a Pop-Up Pride party not to be missed. The free, all-ages event at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square features art installations, live performances by 2SLGBTQAI+ artists, hot drinks, and food trucks. Enjoy it all in the comfort of a welcoming, heated, and airy covered space with a licensed area.

When: February 27, 2022

Time: Starting at 4 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud partner of Vancouver Pride Society