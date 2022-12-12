12 reasons to love living in Vancouver

After a year filled with getting back to activities we haven’t done since pre-pandemic, we’re taking a moment to count our blessings and giving the city we live in some love.

Vancouver isn’t perfect, but it’s certainly special. Today we’re focusing on why we’re grateful to live here and why it’d be hard to leave.

Mountains and ocean, need we say more?

There’s one thing you certainly can’t deny about Vancouver: it’s beautiful. From snow-capped mountains peeking out between downtown buildings to watching the waves on a summer evening on the beach, living in Vancouver is filled with pinch-me moments that not many other cities can compete with.

It’s choose-your-own snow

The rest of Canada gets buried in snow and ice every winter, but here in Vancouver, we (usually) have drive-able snow. Want to avoid the hassle of a slushy commute? Stay in the city. Craving some snowy winter wonderland vibes? Head to the North Shore Mountains for a snowshoe or ski day.

We love it here because no matter what we feel like eating, we can always find it. From top-notch sushi to mouthwatering fried chicken, Vancouver boasts variety and quality of restaurants. Some recently got Michelin nods, and each neighbourhood has fabulous hidden gems.

It’s so bikeable and walkable

Beyond the picturesque Stanley Park seawall, it’s positively picturesque and quite simple to see the city on two wheels. The same goes for walking — have you seen the view from the Burrard Bridge?

Whether you’re a Kitsilano volleyball player, a drum circle aficionado, or a takeout-at-English Bay person, Vancouver’s beaches are a central part of city life in the summer — and also all year round. On some warm summer days, it seriously feels like a tropical paradise here.

Our climate seems pretty darn perfect for cherry blossom season, and they make the city feel like a fairy tale from February to April.

Not only is the city beautiful, but it’s also smack-dab in the middle of a beautiful province with a stunning coastline and a jaw-dropping interior. You could never, ever get on a plane and still see such an incredible variety of scenery.

Free nature

Living here is incredibly expensive, and affordability is a huge problem. But we’re blessed with many free options when it comes to recreation, at least. The city boasts many parks, whether they’re neighbourhood ones or jewels like Stanley Park or Queen Elizabeth Park. Plus, if you have access to transportation, all of BC’s provincial parks are free for day use.

The wildlife

Move over, squirrels and raccoons; how many Canadians say they can see bald eagles, seals, bobcats, and sometimes orcas all within city limits? (We’d say cougars too, but those kind of scare us).

The lively events calendar

Sure, we love nature, but we also love doing things in the city. There are annual hallmarks of each season, such as Bright Nights in Stanley Park or the summertime Honda Celebration of Light. We know Vancouver sometimes gets a bad reputation for nightlife, and while there may not be something every night of the week, we guarantee you’ll have a good time when an artist you like is playing at a local club.

The neighbourhoods

Whether it’s a beach day in Kitsilano, a night out in Yaletown, or a scrumptious meal on Commercial Drive, living here means getting acquainted with each neighbourhood’s unique character — and pretty soon, you’ll be charmed by many of them.

Sunsets

Whether you’re watching the sunset from a patio, a beach, or the comfort of your home, you’ll quickly realize why the West Coast is the Best Coast.