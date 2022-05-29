8 Vancouver things we love so much we will never move to Toronto

This is a first-person experiential piece written by a Daily Hive staff member.

We love Canada’s cities. Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto all have a special place in our hearts.

While we won’t get into which Canadian city is the BEST, there’s been some talk around the Daily Hive office about what exactly is the difference between Vancouver and Toronto.

As a life-long Vancouverite, I’m definitely biassed, and while Toronto has some enviable traits, there are more than a few reasons why people like me will never make the move out East.

Here are a few of the things we love so much about Vancouver that it would be heartbreaking to move to Toronto:

1. Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matchstick (@matchstickyvr)



As a Vancouverite, Toronto coffee is practically undrinkable. I didn’t realize that Vancouver’s coffee culture was so unparalleled until I tried to drink coffee in other cities.

What are you doing? Real question.

Toronto definitely needs to step its game up to attract coffee-lovers to the city.

More proof: Best coffee shops in Vancouver you need to try at least once

2. Traffic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Seto (@sjseto)

Toronto traffic is pretty annoying. Vancouver is unique in that there are no proper highways in the city. This can be a double-edged sword at times, but for the most part, it means that Vancouver’s “traffic” is way easier to manage than Toronto’s.

More proof: Vancouver has the least dangerous drivers in Canada: survey

3. Walkability

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Burrard (@theburrard)

Vancouver is highly walkable, whereas Toronto is more spread out and not quite so walkable. You can’t walk from Roncesvalles to Leslieville in Toronto, but you can walk from Commercial Drive to Kitsilano pretty easily. Plus, while the PATH is great for getting out of the rain, wind, and snow, we’d much rather have our 28 km long seawall.

More proof: Vancouver ranked most walkable city in Canada

4. Summertime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Viana (@danielvianaphotography)



Summer in Vancouver is better than summer in Toronto. Aside from last year’s freak heatwave, practically every summer day is comfortable in Vancouver. It doesn’t get as hot or as humid as Toronto, and the fresh breeze coming in off the Pacific sure feels good.

On the flip side, Toronto is better equipped with air conditioning, whereas Vancouver is not.

But, if you’re going to spend summer evenings watching the sunset at the beach, Vancity takes the cake.

More proof: A complete guide to Vancouver’s beaches and outdoor pools

5. Cycling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUB Cycling (@hubcycling)

Vancouver’s a biking paradise compared to Toronto, as long as you don’t mind hills. Those streetcar tracks have claimed many a cyclist over the years, and new bike paths pop up in Vancouver all the time making it easier and easier to navigate as a cyclist.

More proof: 10 awesome bike routes to explore around Metro Vancouver

6. Water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Crawford (@prettypetunias)

No shade to Toronto because literally you drink the tap water in any city but Vancouver and it will disappoint.

Our drinking water comes from the Capilano, Seymour, and Coquitlam reservoirs. Every time I look north, I can see the mountain snowpack that will soon melt into my glass. It doesn’t get any fresher than that!

More proof: Metro Vancouver’s drinking water pH and alkalinity to increase this spring

7. Nature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University Canada West (@university_canada_west)



Speaking of mountains…not only is Vancouver closer to nature than Toronto, but the city has integrated nature into its design and lifestyle better. Vancouver has more plentiful, greener parks and grassier, shadier tree-lined streets compared to Toronto.

More proof: 28 easy trails to explore in Metro Vancouver

8. Sushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tojo’s | Vancouver BC (@tojos_restaurant)

For Vancouver, sushi is just part of our lifestyle. Outside of Japan, I’m pretty sure no one else eats as much sushi as we do. And Toronto doesn’t come through with the variety that we crave as Vancouverites.

More proof: 12 best sushi spots in Vancouver