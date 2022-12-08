Dished Neighbourhood Gems: Vancouver's Kitsilano

Vancouver is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each city (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Kitsilano.

Known unofficially as Vancouver’s neighbourhood for the beach-obsessed granola types, Kitsilano encompasses the area between the water, Burrard Street, West 16th Avenue, and Alma Street.

The neighbourhood’s proximity to the beach certainly informs much of the lifestyle here, where restaurants serving grain bowls reign supreme and everything has a little bit of a laid-back, California vibe to it – it’s the part of the city we flock to when the weather is hot, and we want to cool down with an ice cream cone and a margarita.

From Greektown (the stretch of Broadway between Blenheim and Macdonald) to the boutiques along West 4th, Kitsilano – known simply as Kits to locals – is as much a place to eat as it is one to enroll in yoga classes.

Here are our picks for the absolute best food and drink gems in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Casual Malaysian eats: Mamalee

This cozy Malaysian joint nearly always has a lineup, and for good reason. The food is delicious, affordable, and served in a very relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Try the Hainanese chicken and super flakey roti!

Address: 3144 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-8882

Cheap drinks: The Fringe Café

This chill neighbourhood bar has been a hub for the community for a long time (since 1990, making it the oldest neighbourhood bar on West Broadway), and we love it for its unfussy vibe, cheap drink specials, and weekly live music. Every city neighbourhood needs a bar like this, and The Fringe Café is Greektown’s.

Address: 3124 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-6977

Mediterranean groceries: Parthenon Market

This mainstay Greek and Mediterranean market moved locations a few years ago from its original address (which was just across the street) and now has even more space for its shelves of preserved lemons, tahini, dolmades, dried herbs and spices, and other specialty goods. It also has a killer feta and olive bar, as well as a hot station with some great lunch options.

Address: 3089 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-4191

Build-your-own bowls: Great Wall Mongolian B.B.Q

Head to this spot for the kind of dining experience where you choose your own fresh ingredients and then have them cooked on a hot plate right before your eyes. It gets more expensive the more you load into your bowl, but the fresh ingredients and ability to choose your own sauce combinations result in a super satisfying meal.

Address: 2897 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-4888

Fresh noodle bowls: Healthy Noodle House

This long-time Kitsilano spot offers noodle bowls, soups, and other veggie-forward dishes. The interiors are no fuss, and everything is fresh and tasty, making it a great alternative to the busy Naam down the street.

Address: 2716 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-371-8371

Retro diner vibes: Sophie’s Cosmic Cafe

If you’ve spent time in Kits, then chances are you’ve been to Sophie’s. This retro-style diner has been in the neighbourhood since 1988 and serves an all-day brunch that will cure even the most brutal hangovers. Plus, the interiors are so cute you’ll want to spend some time here, even if only to share a milkshake with a pal.

Address: 2095 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-6810

Technically two different spots, Aphrodite’s operates a small pie shop on the corner of West 4th and Dunbar Streets (a good spot to go for handmade seasonal pies!) as well as a café located just kitty-corner across the way. The café is a cozy spot for comfort foods like quiche, eggs Benedict, and more.

Address: 3605 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver (Café); 3598 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver (Pie Shop)

Phone: 604-738-5879

