9 hidden gems in Stanley Park to discover this summer

Want to get to know Vancouver’s most famous green space a little better?

Stanley Park is beloved for its seawall and stunning beaches, but there’s way more to the park for those who want to explore further.

Check these sweet spots out next time you’re in the park.

Siwash Rock lookout

This lesser-known lookout offers a beautiful view of the seawall below. Park just after the Teahouse and follow Siwash Rock Trail (Merilee’s Trail also connects with it) down to the viewing platform.

Drum circle

This one isn’t exactly hidden, but you have to go at the right time to find it. Every Tuesday from about 6 pm until sunset, drummers gather at the north end of Third Beach to make rhythmic magic together.

“If Stanley Park is the heart of Vancouver, we are its heartbeat,” one organizer says on Facebook.

Trail to Third Beach

In a rush to get to the drum circle but don’t want to bike all the way around the seawall? Use Rawlings Trail as a handy shortcut. It connects Second Beach to Third Beach, and there are no one-way rules for cyclists.

A face carved into a Stanley Park tree has been called beautiful, mysterious, and a piece of guerilla artwork, but you definitely won’t find the Vancouver Park Board highlighting it.

It was done without permission sometime in the late ’90s, and it’s not known who carved it. Find it just off Rawling’s Trail near Second Beach.

Stanley Park causeway lookout

Want that money shot of the Lions Gate Bridge? This is your spot. It’s a bridge over the causeway just east of Prospect Point. You’ll need to bike or walk here to look over the railings and properly see.

Beaver dam at Lost Lagoon

Ever seen a beaver before? Visit the northwest end of Lost Lagoon, and you just might spot one. The beaver has set up its dam below the pedestrian bridge, and it’s sometimes spotted in the marsh between the bike and pedestrian paths leading to Second Beach.

Try the trees near the underpass to Lost Lagoon for an epic cherry blossom shot. The steep slope on the west side of the Stanley Park causeway means short people can stand eye-level with the gorgeous blooms.

Love lock bridge

Some committed lovers have fashioned a small bridge over a stream into a love lock site, similar to others around the world. It’s located near Stanley Park Pavillion.

Seal spot

For some reason, seals love to hang out just under the Lions Gate Bridge. Keep your eyes peeled as you pass this section of the seawall and you may spot an adorable water-dog.

