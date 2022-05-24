10 awesome bike routes to explore around Metro Vancouver

Written for Daily Hive by Rianna Fiorante, Marketing Manager at HUB Cycling

HUB Cycling’s Go by Bike Week returns to Metro Vancouver this May 30 to June 5 and you’re invited! During the free week-long event, ride your bike anywhere and everywhere and log your trips at bikehub.ca/gbbw for the chance to win great prizes like a cycling adventure for two in the Netherlands. Stop by one of HUB’s 29 Celebration Stations during the week for free cycling resources, basic bike maintenance, snacks, and more!

Need some bike ride inspiration? The bike experts at HUB Cycling have put together some of their favourite leisure bike rides around Metro Vancouver.

This trail starts near Granville Island and runs 8.5 km on a paved and separated path south towards the Fraser River. If you’re looking for a treat at the end of your ride, check out the Milltown Pub.

By far the most popular bike ride in Vancouver! This safe, 28-km dedicated bike path is separated from cars, making it safe for riders of all ages and abilities. The route follows The Great Trail from the Vancouver Convention Centre, along Coal Harbour, around Stanley Park Seawall and False Creek to Granville Island.

If you’re looking for a challenge and somewhere to escape the city, check out this car-free, paved, multi-use trail that rolls through the forest to the Seymour Dam. A perfect ride to end with a picnic on a hot day!

This all-ages-and-abilities paved, urban trail travels across Coquitlam from Blue Mountain Park to Mundy Park. The short 3-km one-way distance makes it perfect for taking your little ones on a family ride!

Winding its way along our scenic waterfront, the North Shore Spirit Trail is a fully accessible 15-km greenway that extends from Bridgman Park in Lynn Valley to Ambleside Park in West Vancouver. It will eventually extend for 35 km from Horseshoe Bay to Deep Cove. The City of North Vancouver’s portion of the Spirit Trail is 6.5 km long and travels through popular destinations like Lonsdale Quay, The Shipyards, and Moodyville Park.

Explore the flat and scenic dyke trails of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge along the Alouette River, with views of the mountains and farm fields. This ride is a favourite any time of the year.

This multi-use cycling route links New Westminster, Burnaby, and Vancouver. From end to end the 25-km route is flat, separated, and safe with many parks, shopping, and transit hubs along the way.

This route follows The Great Trail through farm fields along the Fraser River to Fort Langley and passes by the site of the original Fort Langley near Derby Reach, to the 1827 Historic Fort Langley Museum. Be sure to stop for some fuel at one of the many cafes and restaurants in Fort Langley to end your ride!

Boundary Bay Park in Delta is a perfect place for beginner riders and bird watching! Start anywhere along the route or complete the whole route. Centennial Beach has an easy loop; the Boundary Bay dyke trail extends 20 km east of Beach Grove — ride them together for a 40-km ride.

There are miles of greenways in Surrey to explore! This route follows the Green Timbers Greenway and links two easy parks for people cycling — Green Timbers and Tynehead. Most of the route is flat and easy.

Don’t forget to log those trips from May 30 to June 5 to be entered to win prizes! Register at bikehub.ca/gbbw as a solo rider or as a team with your friends or co-workers to win prizes like an Arc’teryx hoody, Axiom gear bag, and Scandinave Spa bath passes.

Are you entirely new to cycling but ready to give it a try? HUB Cycling is offering low-cost in-person cycling courses at Trout Lake Community Centre until August. Courses are available for all cycling skill levels — whether you’ve never ridden a bike or you’re looking for a refresher on urban cycling. Learn more at bikehub.ca/streetwise.