Orca whales put on a show near Stanley Park (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Aug 17 2022, 3:39 am
Orca whales put on a show near Stanley Park (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Whales spotted west of Stanley Park on August 16, 2022. (Mark Teasdale/@MarksGonePublic/submitted)

The sight of whales splashing water with their bodies and spraying out of their blowholes just west of Stanley Park caused a minor frenzy on the seawall Tuesday evening.

According to photographer Mark Teasdale, the whales he spotted near Second Beach may have been hanging around this particular area of Burrard Inlet throughout the day, after a friend sighted them on the West Vancouver seawall this morning.

Based on the captured photos and videos, these whales appear to be orcas.

They were last spotted headed westward towards the University of British Columbia, the tip of the Burrard Peninsula.

vancouver whales august 16 2022 mark teasdale

Whales spotted west of Stanley Park on August 16, 2022. (Mark Teasdale/@MarksGonePublic/submitted)

vancouver whales august 16 2022 mark teasdale

Whales spotted west of Stanley Park on August 16, 2022. (Mark Teasdale/@MarksGonePublic/submitted)

The public is encouraged to report their sighting of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and sea turtles to the BC Cetacean Sighting Network.

Anyone on the water is also reminded to keep a safe distance from the animals. Those on a boat must slow down to 7 knots (15 km/h) within 400 metres of the whales and travel in a parallel direction.

Several species of whales are occasionally spotted in Burrard Inlet and even False Creek, most likely coming in to feed.

