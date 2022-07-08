7 places to go on a "hot girl walk" in Vancouver

Let’s crown 2022 the year of the hot girl walk in Vancouver.

You don’t have to fear this fitness TikTok fad – a hot girl walk is exactly what it sounds like. Hot girls (gender-inclusive) going for a walk outside by themselves.

According to the self-proclaimed Creator of the Hot Girl Walk™, Mia Lind, the concept is pretty simple – an outdoor walk for at least 3.2 km.

The aim? To vibe with yourself. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.

If you can wear a matching athleticwear set, pump up your favourite playlist, and enjoy a walk in your neighbourhood to get some fresh air, you, too, can go on a hot girl walk.

Hot girl walks in Vancouver

1. Arbutus Greenway

The Arbutus Greenway stretches from False Creek to the Fraser River. It’s relatively straight and has gentle elevation. You’ll have to share the path with cyclists, but it’s a great place to tune out the world and catch a vibe.

2. 10th Avenue

For girlies who like to stay in the shade for their hot girl walk, traverse leafy 10th Avenue. Since it’s a bike path, it has crosswalks and lights to help you get by the busy streets with no worries.

3. False Creek

It’s so easy to loop around False Creek by starting at one end of the Burrard Street Bridge. You’ll get to do lots of people watching on this hot girl walk and get great views of the city.

4. Coal Harbour Seawall

When you really need to steep in some main character energy, walking the Coal Harbour seawall is necessary. The ocean, North Shore, and Stanley Park views right by tall, glassy towers are unparalleled.

5. UBC Campus

Even if you aren’t a student or faculty, the expansive UBC campus is a great place to go for a hot girl walk. Low traffic, interesting architecture, and lots of facilities nearby make it an ideal choice.

6. Spanish Banks

Spanish Banks is the best beach to walk along in Vancouver to clear your mind and get in your hot girl walk. The path can be gravelly but it’s rarely busy or crowded so you have plenty of space to vibe with yourself. Or, walk on the sand!

7. Trout Lake

For the East Van girlies, loop around Trout Lake as many times as it takes for your morning hot girl walk. Perfect if you’re there on a Farmer’s Market day, too.