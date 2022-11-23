Another Vancouver business was the victim of vandalism this week.

Luppolo Brewing Company, located in the Strathcona neighbourhood at 1123 Venables Street, woke up to an unfortunate incident on Wednesday morning.

In an Instagram post with the caption “It’s safe to say, we’re gonna open late today,” the brewery shared a photo of one of its front windows completely smashed up.

“Feels pretty sucky to come to work to this,” the post said.

Dished reached out to Luppolo to learn more about the incident, the first time this kind of thing has happened, they say.

“It happened in the middle of the night sometime, so no police on the scene, but a report was filed this morning,” the brewery tells us.

“Crimes like these are hard on small businesses like ours. We put our heart and soul into running Luppolo and have worked very hard to be a community gathering place,” they continue. “I realize this wasn’t personal, but it’s hard not to take it personally.”

According to Luppolo’s estimation, the culprit threw a rock through the window, and it seemed as if they attempted to enter the brewery but were unsuccessful because of the too-small hole and the double-paned glass.

“It’s pretty upsetting especially since we are celebrating our 6th anniversary this week,” they tell Dished. Luppolo is set to hold an anniversary party this coming Saturday, but it’s unclear if the damage will set them back at all.

While the brewery hasn’t been vandalized in this way before, it has dealt with other issues in the past, including having its patio lights stolen and being gratified.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Luppolo says it is touched by the outpouring of support and kind words from the community: “Silver linings I suppose.”