A long-awaited, farm-to-table Italian joint finally opens in Vancouver tomorrow: The Farmhouse.

Brought to us by the Viaggio Hospitality Group, the new 352 E 10th Avenue eatery has been in the works since spring 2021.

The Farmhouse offers diners a “comfortable home-like setting” and a menu of authentic Northern Italian antipasti, mains, and desserts.

Dishes are made with seasonal, local ingredients that aim to pair perfectly with the restaurant’s curated wine list.

Executive Chef & General Manager Curtis Luk is at the helm of the kitchen here. Other key members of The Farmhouse team include Head Chef, Laura Messinger, and Sommelier & Assistant General Manager, Holly King.

In addition to good food and wine, this destination offers a farm-inspired mural and an intimate and rustic dining room.

You can find The Farmhouse open starting November 23 at 4 pm. You can make reservations now.

The Farmhouse

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

