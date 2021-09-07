It may not be as exciting as the McPizza making a comeback, but McDonald’s has just opened a new location in Metro Vancouver, and it’s open 24/7 for delivery.

One of the chain’s freshest outposts in the area is now open and operating at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby.

You can find it open in the Transit Plaza (P2 level) daily from 6 am to midnight for dine-in, and 24/7 for delivery and mobile order services.

If McDonald’s isn’t your jam, The Amazing Brentwood has some awesome alternative food offerings open now, and more are on their way soon.