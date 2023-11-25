14 stunning Christmas lights events in Metro Vancouver to make you merry

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The days are getting shorter, which means there’s so much more time to see all the bright and colourful Christmas lights around Metro Vancouver!

Pull on your warmest toque and grab the hot chocolate because there are so many light displays and stunning festivals that you won’t want to miss this year.

The good news is that many of them are running throughout December, and some will even last into January! So you’ll have plenty of time to catch as many of these magical events as possible.

What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays and live entertainment, and more.

The most unique winter fair in BC is presented by BCAA and will run on December 8, 9, and 14 to 23. Guests can even look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum.

When: December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance; purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.

What: Explore a winter wonderland of lights, art, magic, and stories. Squamish at Dusk is a stunning new light experience at Rose Park with immersive installations for all ages to enjoy this holiday season.

Bring the whole family and enjoy the mesmerizing tunnel of lights, a sparkling grotto, an enchanted forest, and more.

When: Now until December 10, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Lane, Squamish

Cost: $10-$15 plus fees, free for children 3 and under. Purchase online

What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays has announced its seasonal return starting this month.

Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy.

When: November 24, 2023 to January 7, 2024 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online starting November 1

What: Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.

Free Christmas attractions, presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, will be taking over the Canadian Trail along the west promenade of Canada Place.

Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.

When: December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024

Time: 8 am to 10 pm daily

Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival, which includes more than 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light displays. The grand lighting on December 1 will feature hot chocolate, treats, and goodie bags for the first 100 children while supplies last.

When: Grand Lighting on December 1, 2023. The garden will remain open throughout December.

Time: Grand Lighting takes place from 6 to 8 pm on December 1. The garden will be open until 10 pm all December

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Christmas Train tickets may be sold out for the season, but there is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays during their visit, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole Workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.

When: November 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: Train tickets are sold out. Free to visit the holiday lights display and festive activities in the plaza

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

The village’s annual Lights by the Lake will happen until Sunday, January 7, 2024. Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife, as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities, and delicious food served up at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: November 25, 2023, until January 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free; Carousel rides $2.52 plus tax

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year.

When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024

Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has officially opened its annual Canyon Lights attraction, and it’s a tree-mendous way to kickstart the holiday season.

The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver has the natural wonderland transformed into a magical holiday experience. Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.

When: Now until January 21, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 16 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: November 16 to December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots available, stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season with over 100,000 twinkling lights, starting on Friday, November 24.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: November 24, 2023 until January 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: The 16th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is happening on Sunday, December 3 throughout Cloverdale Town Centre, with seasonal floats, stunning lights, and more.

Attendees of the free community event are also asked to bring donations to support important local causes, including the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, Surrey Food Bank, and the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

When: December 3, 2023

Time: 5 pm start

Where: Throughout Cloverdale Town Centre. See the full route online

Admission: Free. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item or gift item for donation

What: The 25th edition of the CP Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver this weekend. The massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.

Metro Vancouver cities included on this year’s cross-country festive tour include Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam. Attendees at each stop will enjoy a free concert by platinum-selling singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Juno Award-winning artist Kiesza.

When: December 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free; donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith