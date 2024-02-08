Cheap date ideas you can go on for under $20 in Vancouver this February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Being called a cheap date is no longer a bad thing!

With the most romantic holiday of the year coming up, February can be a surprisingly expensive month. If you want to plan a cute romantic date but don’t want to break the bank, there are some great options around Vancouver.

Whether you’re looking to impress a new date or treat your long-term partner to something special, we’ve got some great budget-friendly ideas!

Here are 10 free or inexpensive dates you can go on for under $20 in Vancouver this February!

What: The popular Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) event returns from February 22 to 27 for its fourth year in a row, with public spaces across downtown being transformed into interactive, open-air galleries.

There will also be special programming, including a Curator Talk and the return of Blanketing The City: Lighting the Way.

When: February 22 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: It may not be super warm outside, but dozens of cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns. For the 2024 run, there are 71 vendors in total, and a dozen of those are new participants.

The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.

When: Now until February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: The 50th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is happening on Sunday, February 11, the second day of the Year of the Dragon.

The popular event is expected to draw over 5,000 participants and 100,000 spectators to the neighbourhood, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more than 70 cultural groups from various communities. Attendees will also see the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

Dragon Boat BC will have a dragon boat on display and will be giving out red envelopes during the parade that feature a design by Musqueam elder Debra Sparrow. You can also learn more about how to join a team by visiting one of the recruiting tables.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6:30 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights to discover.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until the end of February 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: VIFF Centre presents two new series of films that shine a spotlight on Black film, artists, and creators.

A New Chapter includes screenings of Jamila Pomeroy’s made-in-Vancouver hit Union Street and curated selections of Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You and Suhaib Gasmelbari’s Talking About Trees.

Celebrating Black Futures is presented in partnership with the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursdays throughout the month and features a free screening of the documentary Mighty Jerome in tribute to the late Charles Officer.

When: Various dates from February 2 to 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday’s, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music happening from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations recommended. Reserve online

Go for a romantic skate at The Shipyards or Robson Square Ice Rink

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink and The Shipyards Ice Rink are open for the skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under covered outdoor plazas, both rinks operate seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. Skating is free for all ages, and those without skates can rent them on-site for a small fee.

Robson Square

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

The Shipyards

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: What better way to save this month than by going to a place filled with deals?

If you or your date is looking to update your look, searching for a new-to-you kitchen item or book to read, a trip to one of Vancouver’s thrift stores is a great place to start. After all, what’s better than looking chic at a fraction of the price?

And if you are searching for more deals while on a date, check out the Smash + Tess super sample sale on February 9 and 10 and Got Craft’s huge Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale on February 17.

What: Wintertime is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

When: February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Tickets and full details can be found here.

What: February, aka the month of love, is the perfect time to go for a winter walk in one of Metro Vancouver’s beautiful parks.

Not only is it a great way to stay active during the chilly months, but you’ll get a chance to discover some of the finest green spaces around the region. Majestic forests, stunning ocean views, and more parks to enjoy.

When: Any day, but dress for the weather

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various parks across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith