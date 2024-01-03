Here are the best parks for winter walks in Metro Vancouver this season

The new year has just begun, and it’s the perfect time to go for a winter walk in one of Metro Vancouver’s beautiful parks.

Not only is it a great way to stay active during the chilly months, but you’ll get a chance to discover some of the finest green spaces around the region.

From majestic forests to stunning ocean views, here are seven parks in Metro Vancouver to enjoy a winter walk this season.

Vancouver’s first and largest park is also its most famous, and it’s perfect for a winter stroll with friends or solo. Stanley Park is home to kilometres of trails and paths, with views including the Burrard Inlet, towering trees, local wildlife, and more.

Take your time to enjoy everything that Queen Elizabeth Park has to offer this season. There are multiple gardens to explore, Canada’s first civic arboretum and plenty of public art displays. Queen Elizabeth Park is also the highest point in Vancouver, so you’ll be treated to perfect views of the city, the park, and the North Shore mountains on your walk.

This gem in the heart of the City of Surrey is a great place to go for a winter walk, with nature trails, an outdoor running track, and lots for the family to see and do together. You can also discover several public artworks in Bear Creek Park Gardens. The public garden is open year-round for your nature-time needs.

This West Vancouver park offers an abundance of light trails that offer the most amazing vistas of Starboat Cove. It’s easy to get there; if you drive from downtown, it takes under an hour, or you can take the 250 bus the whole way there. The best part, all Lighthouse Trails are relatively short, so people of all fitness levels can enjoy the paths, though make sure to dress for the weather. And bring good walking shoes or hiking boots with you.

Head out to Langley to visit Derby Reach Regional Park on the banks of the Fraser River. There are scenic trails along the Edgewater Bar section and a forest loop along the Houston Trail that is perfect for a wander. Plus, bring your four-legged friend along for a romp in the dog off-leash area. You’ll both enjoy seeing the wildlife in the area too.

Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam has a great network of low-elevation trails through the forest and around a marshy area. You can also climb up to the High Knoll viewpoint to gaze down at the Pitt River and nearby farms. Use the Quarry, Fern, and Lodge trails to make an easy 2.5-hour loop.

Deer Lake Park in Burnaby offers a nice, flat, and easy walk that circles the lake and passes by a beach area, a viewing tower, and a pier, all offering great scenery. The trails are accessible all year and are popular with residents walking dogs or just out for an afternoon stroll through the park.

These seven parks are just a few of the fantastic green spaces you can walk in and around this winter in Vancouver.

What are some of your favourites? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Daily Hive Staff