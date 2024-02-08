EventsFashion & BeautyShoppingCurated

Smash + Tess is having a huge sample sale this weekend and pieces start at $5

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 8 2024, 7:29 pm
Smash + Tess is having a huge sample sale this weekend and pieces start at $5
Smash + Tess/Facebook

Get ready, fashionistas! You can update your closet for the warmer weather ahead and stock up on your favourite Smash + Tess pieces for less this weekend!

The local brand is having a super sample sale at its headquarters in Bridgeport, Richmond (located right by the Ikea), from Friday, February 9 to Saturday, February 10.

You’ll be able to shop from Smash + Tess styles that are truly one-of-a-kind, seasonal pieces, “perfectly imperfect” products, and more. And the sale will be replenished throughout the day until all of the stock is gone.

Best of all, pieces will range in price and start at just $5! Nothing will cost more than $40, so it’s the perfect time to snap up the new looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smash + Tess (@smashtess)

Smash + Tess is a local Metro Vancouver success story. Its cult-favourite rompers are loved for blending style and comfort around the world. It has collaborated with celebs like Hilary Duff, Jillian Harris, Paula Abdul, and Ashlee Simpson.

So if you want to save big on a new wardrobe, make sure to check out the super sample sale this weekend.

Smash + Tess

Smash + Tess

Smash + Tess Sample Sale

When: February 9 and 10, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Friday), 9 am to 3 pm (Saturday)
Where: 12660 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

With files from Sarah Anderson

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop