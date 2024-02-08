Get ready, fashionistas! You can update your closet for the warmer weather ahead and stock up on your favourite Smash + Tess pieces for less this weekend!

The local brand is having a super sample sale at its headquarters in Bridgeport, Richmond (located right by the Ikea), from Friday, February 9 to Saturday, February 10.

You’ll be able to shop from Smash + Tess styles that are truly one-of-a-kind, seasonal pieces, “perfectly imperfect” products, and more. And the sale will be replenished throughout the day until all of the stock is gone.

Best of all, pieces will range in price and start at just $5! Nothing will cost more than $40, so it’s the perfect time to snap up the new looks.

Smash + Tess is a local Metro Vancouver success story. Its cult-favourite rompers are loved for blending style and comfort around the world. It has collaborated with celebs like Hilary Duff, Jillian Harris, Paula Abdul, and Ashlee Simpson.

So if you want to save big on a new wardrobe, make sure to check out the super sample sale this weekend.

Smash + Tess Sample Sale

When: February 9 and 10, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Friday), 9 am to 3 pm (Saturday)

Where: 12660 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

With files from Sarah Anderson