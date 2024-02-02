10 great thrift stores for bargain hunters to check out in Vancouver

Looking to update your closet? Searching for a new-to-you kitchen item or book to read? A trip to one of Vancouver’s thrift stores is a great place to start.

Whether you’re on the hunt for gently-used goods or fashionable pieces that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of local thrift shops full of stylish options.

After all, what’s better than looking chic at a fraction of the price?

To get you started, here are some tips for scoring the best finds at Canadian thrift stores.

Proceeds from items purchased at My Sister’s Closet go towards Battered Women’s Support Services to help end violence against women. The shop carries a variety of gently used clothing items for men and women and you’ll know the money you spend is supporting a good cause.

Address: 1092 Seymour Street, Vancouver and 1830 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-0770 (Seymour) 604-251- 7229 (Commercial)

The Wildlife Thrift Store is a vintage lover’s paradise. Since 1997, the family-owned store has been a hub for thrifters in the city who are looking for clothes, books, or housewares. Wildlife also gives back to the community in a big way. Proceeds are donated to several local charities, such as Coast Mental Health and the Positive Living Society of British Columbia.

Address: 1295 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-0381

Still Fabulous Thrift Shop is operated by the volunteers of the Auxiliary to BC Children’s Hospital and Auxiliary to BC Women’s Hospital. You’ll be able to find high-quality men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing and accessories.

Address: 4355 Main Street, Vancouver BC

Phone: 604-566-9136

Community Thrift and Vintage carries a wide selection of well-kept pieces that will make a great addition to any fashionista’s closet. There are two separate locations: a unisex store on Cordova Street and a women’s shop on Carrall Street. All profits go to the Community Services Society.

Unisex Store: 41 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-1004

Women’s Store: 311 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-8535

Clothes and Collectibles at the Denman Mall raises funds for the West End Seniors’ Network, with proceeds supporting programs and services for the neighbourhood’s older adults. Check out their selection of quality used adult clothing, books, household items, artwork, and more.

Address: 1030 Denman Street #110, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-0327

The VGH Thrift Store raises funds to support the patients and families served by Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, and other Vancouver Coastal Health facilities. Shoppers have helped the store donate over $250,000 for equipment, renovations, clothing and comfort items that clients and residents need.

Address: 2535 East Hastings Street

Phone: 604-876-3731

This East Vancouver thrift shop supports BabyGoRound, a local non-profit organization that assists families in need. You can shop for unique vintage pieces, clothing items, children’s toys, books, multimedia, and more.

Address: 4411 Main Street, Vancouver; 2147 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-433-5335

Each privately owned and operated BC SPCA Thrift Store helps support the life-saving work done by the animal welfare organization. There are two SPCA Thrift Stores in Vancouver to choose from, each with a variety of items for bargain hunters to shop.

Address: 3606 West Broadway, Vancouver; 5239 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-4136 (West Broadway), 604-321-8144 (Victoria Drive)

Green Thrift Stores in Kerrisdale supports several important causes in the community, including the British Columbia Mobility Opportunities Society, the Vancouver Adapted Music Society, and the Vancouver Food Bank. Explore the shop and find unique collectibles, housewares, books, and more.

Address: 2552 West 41st Street, Vancouver

Any thrifter has likely been to Value Village at some point in their bargain-hunting journey. Give yourself some time (and patience) to search through the racks, and you never know what kind of hidden treasures you might find.

Address/Phone: Various locations; check website for details

With files from Simran Singh