28 celebrity-approved restaurants in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

DH Vancouver Staff
|
Sep 23 2021, 1:02 pm
Vancouver, otherwise known as Hollywood North, is no stranger to celebrities popping in and out of its stellar spots.

Whether they’re filming new projects or chilling out on vacation, there’s no denying this city is a total star hub.

While there are always the nationwide chains that get love from top stars (Ariana Grande, we’re looking at you), there are tons of local places that are clearly very worthy of Hollywood royalty.

Here are some Vancouver restaurants that celebrities love.

Red Wagon Cafe

Celebrity sightings: Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host was spotted at the Red Wagon Cafe in East Vancouver.

Honey’s Doughnuts

Celebrity sightings: Kate Winslet, Shay Mitchell

Vancouver native and former Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell cannot get enough of them, but it’s Kate Winslet who lusts over these golden delights in North Vancouver. She was actually quoted saying “I pine for Honey’s Doughnuts in Deep Cove!

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Celebrity sightings: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Courtney Love

Since its opening in 1986, Sutton Place Hotel has been the stomping ground for celebrities, so it comes as no surprise that the opulent Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar continues to be frequented by major stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Courtney Love.

Dinesty Dumpling House

Celebrity sightings: Sam Smith

Sam Smith

Apparently, Sam Smith got the memo that Vancouver offers some ridiculously good Asian fare, so he popped into Dinesty Dumpling House on Robson Street and ordered dumplings and beer — a perfect rainy day meal.

Rain or Shine

Celebrity sightings: Kiernan Shipka, Blake Lively 

When Kiernan Shipka was in town filming Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she indulged in some Rain or Shine herself. Blake Lively famously listed this ice cream joint as making one of her “favourite things in the world.”

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar

Celebrity sightings: Halle Berry, George Clooney, Robert Pattison, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kristen Stewart

The cast of Twilight at Gotham Steakhouse (Photo: Twicrackaddict)

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar is one of the most bougie establishments in Vancouver and has hosted several big names, including two of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, George Clooney and The Rock. Various film casts and crews, such as the Twilight cast, have also dined there.

Miku

Celebrity sightings: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kelly Ripa

Beyonce and Jay-Z dined in the private room of this Coal Harbour restaurant. Kelly Ripa also gave this spot a huge shoutout on an episode of Live with Ryan and Kelly.

Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill

Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa, Drake

 

Jason Momoa and Drake are among some of the megastars that have stopped in at this Vancouver staple for a delicious meal while in town over the years.

Aphrodite’s Pie Shop

Celebrity sightings: Rachel Bilson 

Former OC star Rachel Bilson once posted an Instagram story of a box from none other than locally loved organic pie maker Aphrodite’s.

HK BBQ Master

Celebrity sightings: Seth Rogen, David Chang

 

Both A-listers praised the low-key joint, and Rogen even went as far as saying, “The best BBQ places are generally in the underground parking garage of department stores.”

Maenam

Celebrity sightings: Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Clive Owen

 

In the heart of Kitsilano is Maenam, a Thai restaurant that is beloved by Vancouver residents and funny man Seth Rogen. Maenam remains on Rogen’s must-try list, and he has even tweeted it as a recommendation to Chrissy Teigen and Questlove.

Fable Kitchen

Celebrity sightings: Jack White, Aubrey Plaza

 

Renowned American singer and songwriter Jack White stopped to enjoy a bite at Fable Kitchen, and so did actress Aubrey Plaza during a separate visit.

Bao Bei

Celebrity sightings: Blake Lively, Jamie Chung

Bao Bei’s neon sign casts a glow onto the streets of Chinatown, beckoning patrons to come inside and try their small plates of sumptuous Chinese food. Former Gossip Girl queen Blake Lively cannot get enough of their food and has even brought along her own mother to try it.

Joe Fortes

Celebrity sightings: Fleetwood Mac, John Cena

Three members of legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac stopped at iconic Vancouver restaurant Joe Fortes, as did John Cena, who once called this eatery his favourite in the entire country.

Forage

Celebrity sightings: Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

 

Forage continues to be at the forefront of sustainable cooking in Vancouver and it seems like Neil Patrick Harris’s husband, David Burtka, and son Gideon had a splendid brunch there.

Cartems Donuts

Celebrity sightings: Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse, Blake Lively

Cartems Donuts excels in all things donuts, including gluten-free and vegan-friendly flavours. The Riverdale cast cannot get enough of Cartems, and they have been spotted on more than one occasion at this donuterie.

Bel Cafe

Celebrity sightings: Adam Sandler, Rob Schmitt, Blake Lively

 

Considering it’s attached to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, we’re not entirely surprised celebs love the Bel Cafe. We were, however, surprised to see Adam Sandler and his crew of funny guys hanging out in front of the Georgia Street spot.

Juice Bar

Celebrity sightings: Aziz Ansari

 

The American actor, writer, producer, and comedian was in town a few years back for the Vancouver Just For Laughs Film Festival, but after hours he hit up Juice Bar, an evenings-only spot that operates inside the Birds & The Beets.

Cafe Medina

Celebrity sightings: Constance Zimmer, Owen Wilson, Riverdale cast

The super-popular Cafe Medina is not just a favourite amongst locals but also happens to be a local haunt for Hollywood North. In the past, Owen Wilson and Constance Zimmer have been spotted, and more recently, the Riverdale cast and crew.

Elisa

Celebrity sightings: John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Skylar Astin

 

Folks like John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key have visited this popular Yaletown steakhouse over the years.

Big Star Sandwiches

Celebrity sightings: Liam Neeson

They put a sign out saying he eats for free, and he came. The Big Star team was surprised and overjoyed to see superstar Liam Neeson walk through the door of the New West shop.

Black + Blue

Celebrity sightings: Sandra Bullock

A source close to the restaurant confirmed Bullock dined at Black + Blue and had the salmon feature while she was in town.

Honey Salt

Celebrity sightings: Post Malone

The multi-platinum American rapper-singer was seen outside and inside of Parq Vancouver before one of his shows.

Ancora Ambleside

Celebrity sightings: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 

A-listers Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were dining at West Vancouver’s Peruvian-Japanese spot, Ancora Ambleside.

Cardero’s

Celebrity sightings: Kurt Russell 

Kurt Russell and Cardero’s executive chef Jason Kleinfeld (submitted)

American actor Kurt Russell enjoyed lunch at one of Coal Harbour’s top spots for seafood and views, Cardero’s Restaurant.

Lee’s Donuts

Celebrity sightings: Seth Rogen 

One of Vancouver’s most popular public markets and its famous donut shop had a couple of A-listers stop by, Seth Rogen and David Chang.

Finch’s Tea House

Celebrity sightings: Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott

 

It seems like Riverdale’s Jughead, Cole Sprouse, may just be a Vancouverite at heart and enjoys having a simple healthy breakfast from Finch’s. You never know who you will run into next at this hidden gem in Gastown.

Marutama Ra-men

Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is a huge fan of this local ramen joint. He went back several times and proved his love for it during one of his stays in town.

With files from Gurleen Boporai 

