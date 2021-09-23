28 celebrity-approved restaurants in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Vancouver, otherwise known as Hollywood North, is no stranger to celebrities popping in and out of its stellar spots.

Whether they’re filming new projects or chilling out on vacation, there’s no denying this city is a total star hub.

While there are always the nationwide chains that get love from top stars (Ariana Grande, we’re looking at you), there are tons of local places that are clearly very worthy of Hollywood royalty.

Here are some Vancouver restaurants that celebrities love.

Celebrity sightings: Guy Fieri

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host was spotted at the Red Wagon Cafe in East Vancouver.

Celebrity sightings: Kate Winslet, Shay Mitchell

Vancouver native and former Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell cannot get enough of them, but it’s Kate Winslet who lusts over these golden delights in North Vancouver. She was actually quoted saying “I pine for Honey’s Doughnuts in Deep Cove!”

Celebrity sightings: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Courtney Love

Since its opening in 1986, Sutton Place Hotel has been the stomping ground for celebrities, so it comes as no surprise that the opulent Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar continues to be frequented by major stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Courtney Love.

Celebrity sightings: Sam Smith

Apparently, Sam Smith got the memo that Vancouver offers some ridiculously good Asian fare, so he popped into Dinesty Dumpling House on Robson Street and ordered dumplings and beer — a perfect rainy day meal.

Celebrity sightings: Kiernan Shipka, Blake Lively

When Kiernan Shipka was in town filming Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she indulged in some Rain or Shine herself. Blake Lively famously listed this ice cream joint as making one of her “favourite things in the world.”

Celebrity sightings: Halle Berry, George Clooney, Robert Pattison, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kristen Stewart

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar is one of the most bougie establishments in Vancouver and has hosted several big names, including two of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, George Clooney and The Rock. Various film casts and crews, such as the Twilight cast, have also dined there.

Celebrity sightings: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kelly Ripa

Beyonce and Jay-Z dined in the private room of this Coal Harbour restaurant. Kelly Ripa also gave this spot a huge shoutout on an episode of Live with Ryan and Kelly.

Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa, Drake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Jason Momoa and Drake are among some of the megastars that have stopped in at this Vancouver staple for a delicious meal while in town over the years.

Celebrity sightings: Rachel Bilson

Former OC star Rachel Bilson once posted an Instagram story of a box from none other than locally loved organic pie maker Aphrodite’s.

Celebrity sightings: Seth Rogen, David Chang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK BBQ Master (@hkbbqmaster)

Both A-listers praised the low-key joint, and Rogen even went as far as saying, “The best BBQ places are generally in the underground parking garage of department stores.”

Celebrity sightings: Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Clive Owen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maenam (@maenamrestaurant)

In the heart of Kitsilano is Maenam, a Thai restaurant that is beloved by Vancouver residents and funny man Seth Rogen. Maenam remains on Rogen’s must-try list, and he has even tweeted it as a recommendation to Chrissy Teigen and Questlove.

Celebrity sightings: Jack White, Aubrey Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fable (@fablekitchen)

Renowned American singer and songwriter Jack White stopped to enjoy a bite at Fable Kitchen, and so did actress Aubrey Plaza during a separate visit.

Celebrity sightings: Blake Lively, Jamie Chung

Bao Bei’s neon sign casts a glow onto the streets of Chinatown, beckoning patrons to come inside and try their small plates of sumptuous Chinese food. Former Gossip Girl queen Blake Lively cannot get enough of their food and has even brought along her own mother to try it.

Celebrity sightings: Fleetwood Mac, John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Fortes Seafood &Chop House (@joefortesvan)

Three members of legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac stopped at iconic Vancouver restaurant Joe Fortes, as did John Cena, who once called this eatery his favourite in the entire country.

Celebrity sightings: Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Forage continues to be at the forefront of sustainable cooking in Vancouver and it seems like Neil Patrick Harris’s husband, David Burtka, and son Gideon had a splendid brunch there.

Celebrity sightings: Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse, Blake Lively

Cartems Donuts excels in all things donuts, including gluten-free and vegan-friendly flavours. The Riverdale cast cannot get enough of Cartems, and they have been spotted on more than one occasion at this donuterie.

Cafe Medina Celebrity sightings: Constance Zimmer, Owen Wilson, Riverdale cast The super-popular Cafe Medina is not just a favourite amongst locals but also happens to be a local haunt for Hollywood North. In the past, Owen Wilson and Constance Zimmer have been spotted, and more recently, the Riverdale cast and crew. Elisa Celebrity sightings: John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Skylar Astin View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) Folks like John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key have visited this popular Yaletown steakhouse over the years.

With files from Gurleen Boporai