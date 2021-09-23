28 celebrity-approved restaurants in Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Vancouver, otherwise known as Hollywood North, is no stranger to celebrities popping in and out of its stellar spots.
Whether they’re filming new projects or chilling out on vacation, there’s no denying this city is a total star hub.
While there are always the nationwide chains that get love from top stars (Ariana Grande, we’re looking at you), there are tons of local places that are clearly very worthy of Hollywood royalty.
Here are some Vancouver restaurants that celebrities love.
Red Wagon Cafe
Celebrity sightings: Guy Fieri
The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host was spotted at the Red Wagon Cafe in East Vancouver.
Honey’s Doughnuts
Celebrity sightings: Kate Winslet, Shay Mitchell
Thx #KateWinslet for #TIFF shout out to Vancouver & @HoneysDeepCove! @MountainBetween @VanEconomic @MyVancouver @creativebcs @VancityBuzz pic.twitter.com/fYX4kTk3aN
— Film in Vancouver (@FilminVancouver) September 12, 2017
Vancouver native and former Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell cannot get enough of them, but it’s Kate Winslet who lusts over these golden delights in North Vancouver. She was actually quoted saying “I pine for Honey’s Doughnuts in Deep Cove!”
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Celebrity sightings: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Courtney Love
Since its opening in 1986, Sutton Place Hotel has been the stomping ground for celebrities, so it comes as no surprise that the opulent Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar continues to be frequented by major stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Courtney Love.
Dinesty Dumpling House
Celebrity sightings: Sam Smith
Apparently, Sam Smith got the memo that Vancouver offers some ridiculously good Asian fare, so he popped into Dinesty Dumpling House on Robson Street and ordered dumplings and beer — a perfect rainy day meal.
Rain or Shine
Celebrity sightings: Kiernan Shipka, Blake Lively
When Kiernan Shipka was in town filming Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she indulged in some Rain or Shine herself. Blake Lively famously listed this ice cream joint as making one of her “favourite things in the world.”
Gotham Steakhouse & Bar
Celebrity sightings: Halle Berry, George Clooney, Robert Pattison, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kristen Stewart
Gotham Steakhouse & Bar is one of the most bougie establishments in Vancouver and has hosted several big names, including two of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, George Clooney and The Rock. Various film casts and crews, such as the Twilight cast, have also dined there.
Miku
Celebrity sightings: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kelly Ripa
Beyonce and Jay-Z dined in the private room of this Coal Harbour restaurant. Kelly Ripa also gave this spot a huge shoutout on an episode of Live with Ryan and Kelly.
Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill
Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa, Drake
Jason Momoa and Drake are among some of the megastars that have stopped in at this Vancouver staple for a delicious meal while in town over the years.
Aphrodite’s Pie Shop
Celebrity sightings: Rachel Bilson
Former OC star Rachel Bilson once posted an Instagram story of a box from none other than locally loved organic pie maker Aphrodite’s.
HK BBQ Master
Celebrity sightings: Seth Rogen, David Chang
Both A-listers praised the low-key joint, and Rogen even went as far as saying, “The best BBQ places are generally in the underground parking garage of department stores.”
Maenam
Celebrity sightings: Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Clive Owen
In the heart of Kitsilano is Maenam, a Thai restaurant that is beloved by Vancouver residents and funny man Seth Rogen. Maenam remains on Rogen’s must-try list, and he has even tweeted it as a recommendation to Chrissy Teigen and Questlove.
Fable Kitchen
Celebrity sightings: Jack White, Aubrey Plaza
Renowned American singer and songwriter Jack White stopped to enjoy a bite at Fable Kitchen, and so did actress Aubrey Plaza during a separate visit.
Bao Bei
Celebrity sightings: Blake Lively, Jamie Chung
Bao Bei’s neon sign casts a glow onto the streets of Chinatown, beckoning patrons to come inside and try their small plates of sumptuous Chinese food. Former Gossip Girl queen Blake Lively cannot get enough of their food and has even brought along her own mother to try it.
Joe Fortes
Celebrity sightings: Fleetwood Mac, John Cena
Three members of legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac stopped at iconic Vancouver restaurant Joe Fortes, as did John Cena, who once called this eatery his favourite in the entire country.
Forage
Celebrity sightings: Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka
Forage continues to be at the forefront of sustainable cooking in Vancouver and it seems like Neil Patrick Harris’s husband, David Burtka, and son Gideon had a splendid brunch there.
Cartems Donuts
Celebrity sightings: Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse, Blake Lively
Cartems Donuts excels in all things donuts, including gluten-free and vegan-friendly flavours. The Riverdale cast cannot get enough of Cartems, and they have been spotted on more than one occasion at this donuterie.
Bel Cafe
Celebrity sightings: Adam Sandler, Rob Schmitt, Blake Lively
Considering it’s attached to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, we’re not entirely surprised celebs love the Bel Cafe. We were, however, surprised to see Adam Sandler and his crew of funny guys hanging out in front of the Georgia Street spot.
Juice Bar
Celebrity sightings: Aziz Ansari
The American actor, writer, producer, and comedian was in town a few years back for the Vancouver Just For Laughs Film Festival, but after hours he hit up Juice Bar, an evenings-only spot that operates inside the Birds & The Beets.
Cafe Medina
Celebrity sightings: Constance Zimmer, Owen Wilson, Riverdale cast
The super-popular Cafe Medina is not just a favourite amongst locals but also happens to be a local haunt for Hollywood North. In the past, Owen Wilson and Constance Zimmer have been spotted, and more recently, the Riverdale cast and crew.
Elisa
Celebrity sightings: John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Skylar Astin
Folks like John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key have visited this popular Yaletown steakhouse over the years.
Big Star Sandwiches
Celebrity sightings: Liam Neeson
They put a sign out saying he eats for free, and he came. The Big Star team was surprised and overjoyed to see superstar Liam Neeson walk through the door of the New West shop.
Black + Blue
Celebrity sightings: Sandra Bullock
A source close to the restaurant confirmed Bullock dined at Black + Blue and had the salmon feature while she was in town.
Honey Salt
Celebrity sightings: Post Malone
The multi-platinum American rapper-singer was seen outside and inside of Parq Vancouver before one of his shows.
Ancora Ambleside
Celebrity sightings: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel
A-listers Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were dining at West Vancouver’s Peruvian-Japanese spot, Ancora Ambleside.
Cardero’s
Celebrity sightings: Kurt Russell
American actor Kurt Russell enjoyed lunch at one of Coal Harbour’s top spots for seafood and views, Cardero’s Restaurant.
Lee’s Donuts
Celebrity sightings: Seth Rogen
One of Vancouver’s most popular public markets and its famous donut shop had a couple of A-listers stop by, Seth Rogen and David Chang.
Finch’s Tea House
Celebrity sightings: Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott
It seems like Riverdale’s Jughead, Cole Sprouse, may just be a Vancouverite at heart and enjoys having a simple healthy breakfast from Finch’s. You never know who you will run into next at this hidden gem in Gastown.
Marutama Ra-men
Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa is a huge fan of this local ramen joint. He went back several times and proved his love for it during one of his stays in town.
With files from Gurleen Boporai