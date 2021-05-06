Popular Jollibee menu items ranked from worst to best

Whether it’s your first time or your fifth, there’s no shortage of tasty dishes at Jollibee. The Filipino fast-food chain, which started off as an ice cream parlour, has skyrocketed in popularity over recent years.

And with 13 locations slated to open in Canada in the near future, there’s never been a better time to be a fan of the ‘bee.

The menu itself is inherently unique compared to North American chains.

It features Filipino comfort foods like pancit palabok or Filipino-style spaghetti and offers diners a variety that isn’t often found at fast food restaurants.

But here’s an attempt at an impossible task — ranking Jollibee’s best menu items from worst to best.

It’s a tough job, but someone had to do it.

Editor’s Note: This list only contains menu items that are available at Jollibee locations in Canada — if you can’t see your favourite dish, it likely hasn’t been made available yet.

12. French Fries

There’s nothing remarkably special about Jollibee’s french fries, but it’s reliable and exactly what you’d expect. Alas, one menu item had to rank last.

11. Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes and gravy are a cornerstone of comfort food. You may be wondering — in what world does mashed potatoes beat french fries? Well, the gravy is just that good.

10. Yumburger

Shoutout to the Yumburger, which was Jollibee’s first flagship product in the late 1970s. It’s the simplicity that helps this dish shine and allows the signature dressing to stand out.

9. Cheesy Yumburger

Does cheese make everything better? In most cases, especially this one — yes.

8. Pineapple Quencher

It’s sweet, refreshing, and a tasty alternative to your average fountain drink. Count us in.

7. Big Yumburger

Double the patty, double the fun, right? Right.

6. Burger Steak

We recommend this dish with rice or mashed potatoes and extra gravy. You know what, maybe gravy just deserves its own category.

5. Aloha Yumburger

The addition of bacon and a pineapple ring brings this burger to another level, introducing extra notes of sweet and savoury goodness.

4. Palabok Fiesta

Palabok Fiesta, or pancit palabok, is a traditional Filipino noodle dish that includes garlic sauce, sauteed pork, shrimp, and egg. And yes, it’s every bit as good as it sounds.

3. Jolly Spaghetti

This isn’t your ordinary spaghetti. You see, traditional Filipino spaghetti includes ingredients like sliced hotdogs, shredded cheddar cheese, and banana ketchup. Shout out to Jollibee for capturing a signature Filipino dish — it’s sweet, yet savoury and very, very good.

2. Peach Mango Pie

McDonald’s and their apple pies pale in comparison to the peach mango pie. It’s sweet, tangy, and the flaky crust is always done right.

1. Jolly Crispy Chicken

Jollibee’s Jolly Crispy Chicken, more commonly known as Chickenjoy, launched in 1980 and has been a driving force ever since. The seasoning and crunch are spot-on, and the chicken is juicy and flavourful.

For those that are familiar with the Filipino fast-food chain, it’s perhaps no surprise that this menu item stands above the rest.