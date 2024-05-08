

The City of Vancouver will hold public outdoor Canucks playoff viewing parties after all.

But they won’t be where you think.

A City of Vancouver spokesperson confirmed with Daily Hive that Canucks viewing parties will take place at Oak Meadows Park, far from downtown. The park is located at Oak Street and West 37th Avenue, across the street from VanDusen Botanical Garden and beside Eric Hamber Secondary School.

The first viewing party will be held Sunday, for Game 3, when the Canucks take on the Oilers in Edmonton at 6:30 pm PT. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim reportedly said at a media conference this morning that the park can hold about 2,000 fans.

If the Canucks advance to the Western Conference Final, Sim added that the City would open up the PNE for a viewing party where an additional 6,000 fans can attend.

Vancouver’s viewing party plans differ greatly from other Canadian playoff cities. Edmonton, Toronto, and Winnipeg all had viewing parties ready for Game 1 of the first round. They were also held downtown, near the arena.

It’s clear the City of Vancouver is still nervous about things getting out of hand, following the 2011 Stanley Cup riot. Giant viewing parties in the middle of Georgia Street were held during the Stanley Cup Final that year. They were peaceful, until Game 7.

“We have to be incredibly responsible and thoughtful. We have a history of 1994 and 2011,” Sim told reporters last month. “I would love to throw a party right now, but we have to be responsible.”

The Canucks are a long way from the Stanley Cup Final though. They enter the series against the Oilers as big-time underdogs, with most pundits picking the Canucks to lose.