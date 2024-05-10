North Vancouver hosting free Canucks watch party at The Shipyards tonight

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide



The Vancouver Canucks are rolling along in their hunt for the Stanley Cup, and local supporters now have another gathering place to cheer on the team.

Fans can head to North Van’s Shipyards Commons for a family-friendly viewing party of Game 2 between the Canucks and the Oilers on Friday, May 10.

Tonight’s event will coincide with the opening of the 11th season of the Shipyards Night Market, making the City of North Vancouver the sixth municipality to host playoff watch events.

City of North Vancouver is hosting a FREE Canucks watch party at The Shipyards! 🏒✨Join us on Friday, May 10 at 7PM to watch the @Canucks face off with Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Foo5X8WxYO — City of North Vancouver (@CityOfNorthVan) May 8, 2024

Fans can catch all the action on a 144-foot projection screen set up in the Shipyards Commons. Make sure to bring your chairs and blankets with you, and jerseys and white towels are highly encouraged.

The City of North Vancouver told Daily Hive that the Canucks Family Friendy Viewing Party on May 10 is a one-off, but more may be scheduled in the future.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is also kicking off tonight, making the Lower Lonsdale area a popular place to be.

The free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

Canucks Family Friendy Viewing Party

When: May 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Kenneth Chan