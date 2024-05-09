EventsNewsSportsHockeyCanucks

These Vancouver landmarks are showing their Canucks playoff pride

May 9 2024, 2:00 pm
These Vancouver landmarks are showing their Canucks playoff pride
Vancouver Canucks/X | Megan Devlin/Daily Hive

Fans of the Vancouver Canucks aren’t the only ones dressing up in the team’s colours as they continue their Stanley Cup playoff push.

Many iconic landmarks around the city and beyond are raising flags, unfurling banners, and putting on jerseys as the hometown team gears up to face the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2.

If you and your crew are looking to take a team photo before checking out one of the many watch parties around the city, these spots are the perfect backdrop to show your Canucks pride.

“A-maze-ing Laughter”

"A-maze-ing Laughter" statues

Megan Devlin/Daily Hive

Lions Gate Bridge

Vancouver City Hall

Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

vancouver international airport yvr control tower canucks banner 2024 f

Vancouver Canucks banner at the control tower of Vancouver International Airport, 2024. (Vancouver Canucks)

TransLink buses

Canadian Coast Guard and Aquabus

The City of Vancouver has announced that it will be hosting Canucks viewing parties at Oak Meadows Park starting on Sunday, May 12, for Game 3, when the Canucks take on the Oilers in Edmonton at 6:30 pm PT.

If the Canucks advance to the Western Conference Final, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim announced that the City would open up the PNE for a viewing party where an additional 6,000 fans can attend.

