These Vancouver landmarks are showing their Canucks playoff pride

Fans of the Vancouver Canucks aren’t the only ones dressing up in the team’s colours as they continue their Stanley Cup playoff push.

Many iconic landmarks around the city and beyond are raising flags, unfurling banners, and putting on jerseys as the hometown team gears up to face the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2.

If you and your crew are looking to take a team photo before checking out one of the many watch parties around the city, these spots are the perfect backdrop to show your Canucks pride.

Lions Gate Bridge

This is a hockey town…#Canucks jersey on the lions at Lions Gate Bridge pic.twitter.com/FfVNYmYAd3 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) April 22, 2024

Vancouver City Hall

News release: White towels at the ready! Get ready to cheer on the @Canucks through Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and beyond as a series of viewing events are announced across Vancouver. More info ➡️ https://t.co/0IJppGCnyc#GoCanucksGo pic.twitter.com/6U3FbcM1ag — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) May 8, 2024

I prefer Go team Go pic.twitter.com/ys5xS3r2M8 — Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) May 8, 2024

Canadian Coast Guard and Aquabus

The City of Vancouver has announced that it will be hosting Canucks viewing parties at Oak Meadows Park starting on Sunday, May 12, for Game 3, when the Canucks take on the Oilers in Edmonton at 6:30 pm PT.

If the Canucks advance to the Western Conference Final, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim announced that the City would open up the PNE for a viewing party where an additional 6,000 fans can attend.