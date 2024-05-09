Canucks introduce BC's largest home-game viewing party in Abbotsford



The Vancouver Canucks are hosting a viewing party away from Rogers Arena for their next home playoff game.

The Abbotsford Centre will be hosting fans who want to watch the local NHL team play Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The game will be broadcast on the big screen so that fans can soak in a game-day experience without paying sky-high prices for tickets inside Rogers Arena.

With the City of Vancouver only hosting a small viewing party away from downtown, this one in Abbotsford will be the largest for Game 2. The arena can hold roughly 7,000 fans.

Tickets for the Abbotsford viewing party are on sale now at Ticketmaster and cost $10 each. At the time of this writing, there are still plenty of options available.

ABBOTSFORD CENTRE SET TO HOST CANUCKS STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS VIEWING PARTY‼️

#Canucks Viewing Party for Game 2 is now on sale! Watch the live feed on the video board with game day energy and in-arena highs for the second game of Round 2! GET TICKETS | https://t.co/JuQve5DlBv pic.twitter.com/vJ0aqW4zrL — Abbotsford Centre (@AbbyCentre) May 9, 2024

Game 2 starts on Friday at 7 pm PT, and doors to the Abbotsford Centre will open at 6 pm. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to supporting the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Fans can expect to receive a game-day towel to wave and an atmosphere similar to that at Rogers Arena.

The prices for food and drink will be cheaper than typical. Domestic beers will be sold for $6.99, while popcorn and hotdogs will be sold for $4.99.

The Canucks have been hosting similar viewing parties at Rogers Arena for select away games during the postseason. They’ve been a big success, and the next one has already sold out.

The Abbotsford Centre is home to the Canucks AHL team. They were just recently eliminated from the AHL playoffs after being swept by the Ontario Reign.

The Canucks will be looking to double their series lead in Game 2 after stealing the first game of the second round with a dramatic comeback victory. If Game 2 is even half as thrilling as the opening contest, then it should be a great viewing experience.