FREE Canucks playoff watch parties are being held in Delta

A Metro Vancouver city is gearing up to host a huge crowd of fans this Sunday when the Vancouver Canucks begin their best-of-seven playoff series against the Nashville Predators.

The City of Delta has announced that it will be hosting Canucks playoffs community watch parties at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza starting on April 21 at 7 pm. Additional watch parties are to be announced.

The free event is open to everyone and promises to deliver a lively atmosphere as the crowd cheers on the Pacific Division champions.

“Bandwagoners, front-runners, and die-hard hockey fans alike are invited to free outdoor screenings of each Canucks game over the course of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs,” proclaimed the City of Delta on social media.

Social Heart Plaza, beside the North Delta Rec Centre, is a popular space for live events in Delta. It has a large open grass area, a memorial wall, and a water feature.

Fans are encouraged to bring something comfortable to sit on, such as a lawn chair or a blanket. Of course, families and friends are also welcome to join in the fun.

“Let’s make up for lost time,” the City added.

Unlike the other three Canadian teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canucks have yet to announce plans for their own watch party. The team told Daily Hive on Thursday it would communicate its “playoff plan” shortly. Thus far, the team has only announced plans for pre-game parties on the plaza.

Still no word on if the #Canucks will hold some kind of outdoor playoff party. I'm told the Canucks plan on communicating their "playoff plan" shortly. Vancouver would be an outlier if they don't have some sort of outdoor viewing party. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 18, 2024

When: April 21, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Social Heart Plaza — 11415 84 Avenue, Delta

Cost: Free