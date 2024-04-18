Canucks fan ready for playoffs with this massive vintage T-shirt collection

The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they’re not the only ones excited about a return to the postseason.

Canucks megafan and vintage collector Josh Stevens told Daily Hive that he has a good feeling about this year.

“This year, our team is strong and we have a great core group that will grind this one out,” said Stevens. “So many great players to name and a very solid goalie in net. Vancouver deserves the Cup 100%.”

Stevens will be ready when the team takes to the ice at Rogers Arena for Game 1, but he does have one big decision to make: what from his massive vintage Canucks merch collection should he wear?

“I definitely own hands-down the best Canucks T-shirt collection in Vancouver,” Stevens said proudly. “I curated my collection for the last 10 years and pretty much bought everything that I thought was rare, especially tees.”

“I’ve also got a game-used stick from Elias Pettersson as he is a client of mine, as well as some game pucks and other merch from wives of Canucks players that I also currently find vintage pieces for. Got to keep them looking sharp in the stands.”

Stevens is the creator of Vintage Finds Vancity, which has over 25,000 followers on Instagram. The marketing and promotions specialist and transportation driver for Live Nation has been thrifting all his life, though really began treasure hunting after discovering a large find.

“I really got into it in 2017 when I went to my friend Brents’ store called Loose Change Apparel,” he explained. “I bought a bunch of cool sports pieces from him and that’s when I got the bug big time. It fuelled the fire for me.

“I’ve always had the hustle mindset even at a very young age. I remember selling jerseys and sports cards while having various jobs all at once, so it only makes sense that 25 years later I would be selling clothing as a side hustle.”

The Granville Flea host has a number of celebrity clients, including members of the Vancouver Canucks as well as hip-hop superstar Drake. He also looks forward to the day when he hears from Canadian crooner and hockey superfan Michael Buble.

However, he’s always keeping an eye out for pieces to add to his own collection, which has over 100 items and includes rare jerseys, hats, sweaters and more. Stevens asks any other fan with Canucks gear to reach out.

“I have five very hard-to-find Pavel Bure tees and a T-shirt that was supposed to be destroyed but somehow got into my hands: a 1994 Stanley Cup Champions shirt. It is extremely hard to find as the Canucks didn’t win. The shirts were supposed to be given out to players and staff.

“I became addicted to the team during the 1993-1994 Cup run and loved that year’s logo so much. I’m very excited for this year just like I was in 2011. Actually, let’s not talk about that year.”

The city’s hockey team isn’t the only Vancouver club that Stevens has love for. He’s working on growing his rare collection of Grizzlies tees and jackets, sweaters, hats and more.

But his main passion is the Canucks, and he has one piece of advice for the team.

“I hope one day the Canucks organization will think to change the jerseys back to the flying skate logo. The number of people who I’ve talked to and wanted to buy my Canucks gear always want that design over the orca. Though no disrespect to the orca, it’s just not as popular.”

