Canucks are division champs for first time in 11 years

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t just heading back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they’re doing it in style.

The Canucks clinched the Pacific Division title Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, beating the Calgary Flames 4-1 in their final home game of the regular season.

Thatcher Demko was excellent in his return to the lineup, stopping 39 of 40 shots faced and showing no signs of rust.

Vancouver’s first goal of the game came shorthanded by Tyler Myers, who ripped a shot past Jacob Markstrom 12 minutes into the first period.

Nils Höglander doubled Vancouver’s lead 1:28 later, finishing off a pretty passing play from Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev.

Before the two-minute mark of the second period, the Canucks blew the game open when Dakota Joshua’s wrist shot beat Markstrom. It gave the Canucks a 3-0 lead they took into the third period.

Defenceman Brayden Pachal scored midway through the third period to get Calgary on the board, but J.T. Miller answered back with a goal of his own with under five minutes left. Miller now has 103 points on the season, which is the seventh-highest scoring season in franchise history.

The Canucks will finish first in the Pacific Division, and if the playoffs began tomorrow, they’d play the Nashville Predators. But their first-round opponent is not yet set. If the Dallas Stars lose in regulation time against St. Louis tomorrow, the Canucks will have a chance to top the Western Conference with a win in their regular season finale in Winnipeg.

If the Canucks finish first in the West, they’ll play either Vegas or Los Angeles.

Regardless of who they play, Canucks players can’t wait.

“It’s all of our first time playing a playoff game here. We got a million reasons to be excited,” Miller said post-game. “The atmosphere is gonna be unbelievable. I know the city and the crowd’s gonna be awesome.”

While players in the Canucks dressing room recognized that winning the division isn’t the ultimate goal, they did admit pride in their accomplishment. That’s certainly true for Miller, who has been through a lot in his five years in Vancouver.

“That’s cool,” Miller said when asked about fans naming him MVP and chanting his name. “I would say a year or two ago, it wasn’t exactly that way… it’s a special thing to be recognized by the fans that way.

“Such a passionate fan base, I can relate to that.”

