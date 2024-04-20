Canucks holding $15 playoff viewing parties for away games



The Vancouver Canucks will be holding viewing parties during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but only for road games.

Unlike the other three Canadian NHL teams in the playoffs, the Canucks won’t be holding outdoor viewing parties. They will, however, open up Rogers Arena to fans while the team is in Nashville.

Tickets to the away game viewing parties are $15 via Ticketmaster, with proceeds benefitting the Canucks for Kids Fund.

The game will be shown live on the Canucks’ new videoboard. The team is promising fans will be “entertained throughout the experience” and receive “special Rogers value menu” food and beverages.

“Get the full game day experience,” the Canucks said in an email to fans, promising the availability of playoff rally towels and in-game entertainment.

Tickets for Game 3 on Friday, April 26 are available now, while the other two away games (Game 4 and Game 6, if necessary) have not yet been made available for purchase.

Pat Quinn Way closed on Canucks playoff game days

Pat Quinn Way, the one block stretch of road outside Rogers Arena, will be closed on game days to allow for larger pre-game parties.

The expanded “party on the plaza” will include music, Fin and alumni visits, a beer garden, two ball hockey rinks, merchandise sales, face painting, poster making, dance team performances, and a drum line.

It’s free to attend, with programming beginning two and a half hours before game time, lasting up until puck drop.

Sportsbar open for home and away games

Fans can watch games at the Sportsbar at Rogers Arena without a ticket, and for the playoffs that will also be true for away games.

Getting a reservation is recommended.

$1 million 50/50 jackpot

Sunday’s 50/50 jackpot, which opened on Wednesday will have an estimated $1 million jackpot, the Canucks said. Tickets can be bought inside Rogers Arena, or online.