22 surreal places in BC you won't believe really exist

BC is just a tiny fraction of Canada, but it holds so many wonders.
Here are some of the most jaw-dropping places in BC that are so unique that it’s hard to believe they really exist:
Surreal places in BC
1. Tribune Bay
Also known as “Little Hawaii,” this beach on Hornby Island has sparkling turquoise water and white beaches. The water’s icy cold, but you’ll still feel like you’ve found a tropical paradise in BC.
2. Hole in the Wall
In a scene that looks straight out of a fairy tale, a creek passes through a hole in the massive rock. You can treat the creek like it’s a swimming hole in the hot weather, too.
3. Galiano sea caves
Kayak around Galiano, and you’ll find these spectacular, soothing sea caves big enough to walk inside.
4. Burgess Shale
According to UNESCO, the Burgess Shale is one of the “most significant fossil areas in the world,” and you can hike it and see fossils from the Cambrian era everywhere.
5. Botanical Beach
Giant, glassy tidepools filled with crabs, fish, anemones, sea cucumbers and more offer a rare and mesmerizing glimpse into life under the sea.
6. Malahat Skywalk
Walk along this spiral structure to get a bird’s-eye view of Vancouver Island that you would ordinarily have to hike to find.
7. Trestle Bridge on the Mountain Path
An elevated segment of a hiking trail in West Vancouver is a unique way to experience the forest.
8. Sooke Potholes
These swimming holes on Vancouver Island are the ultimate spot to cool off on a hot summer’s day, and it’s amazing that nature can create something so perfect.
9. Cathedral Grove
Hike amongst the giant trees at Cathedral Grove, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time.
10. Kalamalka Lake
This marl lake in the Okanagan has striking turquoise water, but unlike a glacier lake, it’s warm enough to swim in comfortably.
11. Haida Gwaii
Journey north to Haida Gwaii and immerse yourself in nature and Haida culture. If you love camping, nature lodges, and wildlife – this place has to be on your bucket list.
12. Spotted Lake
BC’s colour-changing lake is magical. Check it out by joining an Indigenous-led tour to learn how it changes colour and its cultural significance.
13. Laburnum Tunnel
VanDusen Garden’s magical yellow lemony tunnel of blossoms is only in bloom for about two weeks of the year, but it’s the most colourful way to enjoy spring in the city and walking along the path feels like you’re the main character of a period drama.
14. Sombrio Beach
Find this waterfall tucked inside a cave, and you’ll find a hidden paradise all to yourself.
15. Great Bear Rainforest
BC’s most surreal animal is the mystical Spirit Bear, and you could see one in the Great Bear Rainforest.
16. Golden Skybridge
As long as you’re not afraid of heights, this bridge will make you feel like you’re on top of the world as you walk across a massive canyon.
17. Liard River Hot Springs
Up north, BC has a real hidden gem – the Liard River Hot Springs, where you can soak amidst nature.
18. Horne Lake Caves
Descend into the Horne Lake Caves and see a surreal landscape just beneath the surface of Vancouver Island.
19. Farwell Canyon Sand Dunes
BC actually has sand dunes in Farwell Canyon, where you’ll feel totally transported.
20. Barkerville
A historic ghost town, you’ll feel like you’re back in the Gold Rush as you explore the preserved and abandoned Barkerville.
21. Canada’s Gnarliest Tree
Deep in an old-growth forest, you’ll find what’s officially Canada’s Gnarliest Tree with a 10-foot diameter burl.
22. Graveyard of the Pacific
Hike along the beach and find the bones of old ships beaten down by the Pacific Ocean.
