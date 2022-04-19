EventsSpringCurated

Vancouver's lemony tunnel of blossoms is about to bloom this spring

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Apr 19 2022, 7:44 pm
Vancouver's lemony tunnel of blossoms is about to bloom this spring
@wisteria_voyage/Instagram | @lindsayrussell15/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Culture Tastic - Taste of Japan

Sat, April 23, 11:00am

Culture Tastic - Taste of Japan
Peace & Love for Ukraine

Sat, April 23, 6:00pm

Peace & Love for Ukraine
Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy

Tue, May 3, 8:00pm

Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy
Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Boat Party Vancouver 2022

Sat, May 7, 9:00pm

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Boat Party Vancouver 2022

After Vancouver’s cherry blossom season ends, there’s still one exciting blooming event to look forward to – the laburnum walk at VanDusen garden.

The garden has a path lined with laburnum, also called golden chain, trees and when they’re in full bloom, they create a surreal canopy of yellow flowers that you can walk under like a tunnel.

Walking along the path, with purple chives popping up from the ground and yellow blossoms dangling from above, you might feel like you’re in an episode of Bridgerton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Septembre (@joan.septembre)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝓔𝓿𝓮🧸 (@evers_eve)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Septembre (@joan.septembre)

A rep from VanDusen told Daily Hive that the Laburnums usually bloom around the second week of May. In 2021, they were in full bloom around May 15.

You can follow the garden on Instagram and keep your eyes peeled for updates on the best time to capture the blooms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Zral (@lisazral)

Laburnum Walk at VanDusen Botanical Garden

When: Blooms in Mid-may, garden hours 10 am to 5 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver
Cost: $11.90 for a single entry, unlimited memberships from $45
Tickets: General admission sold on-site only

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Listed
+ Spring
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT