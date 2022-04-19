Vancouver's lemony tunnel of blossoms is about to bloom this spring

After Vancouver’s cherry blossom season ends, there’s still one exciting blooming event to look forward to – the laburnum walk at VanDusen garden.

The garden has a path lined with laburnum, also called golden chain, trees and when they’re in full bloom, they create a surreal canopy of yellow flowers that you can walk under like a tunnel.

Walking along the path, with purple chives popping up from the ground and yellow blossoms dangling from above, you might feel like you’re in an episode of Bridgerton.

A rep from VanDusen told Daily Hive that the Laburnums usually bloom around the second week of May. In 2021, they were in full bloom around May 15.

You can follow the garden on Instagram and keep your eyes peeled for updates on the best time to capture the blooms.

When: Blooms in Mid-may, garden hours 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $11.90 for a single entry, unlimited memberships from $45

Tickets: General admission sold on-site only