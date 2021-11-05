Worth a trip for a dip: 9 breathtaking hot springs around BC

As soon as the temperature starts to dip, we start thinking about taking a dip at our favourite hot springs.
The best BC hot springs make you feel so grateful for the natural beauty and magic of this province.
From hidden pools to full-on resorts, here are all the best hot springs in the province you have to try at least once:
- You might also like:
- Crescent Beach is a cute seaside town less than 1 hour from Vancouver
- You can stay at BC's mountain mansion with "Beauty and the Beast" vibes
- 7 castles in BC that will make you feel like royalty
Liard River Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
The second-largest hot spring in Canada, this spot surrounded by the forests way up north is the ultimate destination for soaking.
Keyhole Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
The most Instagrammed hot springs on this list have to be Keyhole Hot Springs near Pemberton. Trail closures are in effect for half of the year so check trail openings before you go.
Lussier Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
Warm hot springs by a cool, rushing river – this place looks like it’s straight out of a fantasy. Closer to Calgary than Vancouver, it’ll take you 10 hours to drive here from YVR.
Ainsworth Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
Check out Ainsworth for the hot spring caves that are unlike anything else in the whole province.
Halcyon Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
The breathtaking pools at this resort might be the best hot spring with a view since it looks out over Upper Arrow Lake and the Monashee Mountains.
Fairmont Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
Pools at Fairmont Hot Springs are crystal clear and toasty warm – it’s a great pit stop on a drive to Banff or Calgary.
Harrison Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
Closer to Vancouver, Harrison Hot Springs is a beautiful place to rejuvenate with natural mineral waters.
Nakusp Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
Tucked in the Kootenays, Naksup’s high mineral content makes it ultra-relaxing to soak sore muscles in.
Radium Hot Springs
View this post on Instagram
Let yourself melt in the Radium Hot Springs pools, an affordable and safe way to soak without having to hike or book a stay at a hotel.