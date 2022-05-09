It’s no secret that BC is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world.

If you haven’t travelled to Galiano Island yet, you’re missing out on one of the most impressive natural formations the province has to offer.

The shorelines are filled with a network of sandstone sea caves that make for the ultimate photo-op.

Caused by erosion over the course of centuries, the unique sandstone formations are a true testament to the beauty Mother Nature can create.

While Galiano Island features many of these extraordinary sea caves, there’s one in particular that is easily accessible, nestled right along the shoreline of Retreat Cove.

Other sea caves can be reached by a short kayak trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sandy.leee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Hoenmans (@alysssa.h)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren (@lolo.explores)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walter The JRT (@walter_jrt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leora | Nature | Travel (@oz_leora)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAYNA MARIE | MAKEUP ARTIST (@jaynamariemakeup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Barkman (@rachelbarkman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Churchill (@setsandthecity_van)

This isn’t BC’s only natural wonder — and we have put together a list of some of the must-see sites around the province!