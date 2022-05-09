It’s no secret that BC is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world.
If you haven’t travelled to Galiano Island yet, you’re missing out on one of the most impressive natural formations the province has to offer.
- You might also like:
- 10 natural wonders in BC you must put on your bucket list
- BC's magical Spotted Lake changes colours with the seasons (PHOTOS)
- BC’s Giant Cleft is one of Mother Nature’s most awe-inspiring gifts (PHOTOS)
- Walk amongst BC’s tallest and oldest trees in the lush Cathedral Grove (PHOTOS)
The shorelines are filled with a network of sandstone sea caves that make for the ultimate photo-op.
Caused by erosion over the course of centuries, the unique sandstone formations are a true testament to the beauty Mother Nature can create.
While Galiano Island features many of these extraordinary sea caves, there’s one in particular that is easily accessible, nestled right along the shoreline of Retreat Cove.
Other sea caves can be reached by a short kayak trip.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
This isn’t BC’s only natural wonder — and we have put together a list of some of the must-see sites around the province!