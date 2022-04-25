BC’s scenic Hole in the Wall is all that remains of a decades-old water line (PHOTOS)

Escape to Vancouver Island to discover a beautiful, yet unusual, natural attraction known simply as the Hole in the Wall.

Much like its name suggests, this bucket-list-worthy destination features a hole in a limestone rock wall that allows a spring to run through it along a hiking trail near Port Alberni.

The impressive geological feature is all that remains of a decades-old water line. The Hole in the Wall has since become a popular pastime for locals and tourists alike.

It’s a short 1.3 km trek to reach the attraction and takes about half an hour to complete with minimal elevation gain.

Take in the natural wonder by sitting back and just listening to the rushing waters of the creek. Visitors are often left mesmerized by the size and sheer volume of the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑵𝒂𝒗’𝒔 𝑻𝒐𝒘𝒏 (@navstown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mountain Roamer (@mitch_explores)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tour Canada 🇨🇦 (@tourcanada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avery Jones (@averyjones15)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Travel Club (@theblacktravelclub)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigel Cordes (@powerbuilt.specialist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janice and Zboi (@jlb_photopage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOVA SKYE 🖤 (@novaskye2020)

This isn’t BC’s only natural wonder — and we have put together a list of some of the must-see sites around the province!