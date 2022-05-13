Take your next adventure underground by exploring one of the more than 1,000 caves that make up Horne Lake Caves Provincial Park in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island.

The region is known as having the highest concentration of caves in all of North America, with more than 1,200 square kilometres of cave features to explore.

There are also more limestone caves in BC than in all of the other Canadian provinces combined and therefore it boasts some of the best caving opportunities in the country.

Adventure seekers ranging from beginner to expert can tour the caves and get a glimpse of the many fossils and crystal formations inside.

The guides at Horne Lake Caves are all about helping people push their personal boundaries in a safe way while also promoting the importance of cave conservation and education.

This isn’t BC’s only natural wonder — and we have put together a list of some of the must-see sites around the province!