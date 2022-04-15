Walk amongst BC’s tallest and oldest trees in the lush Cathedral Grove (PHOTOS)

For many, one of the most humbling experiences you can have is wandering through an old-growth forest and peering up at the trees towering above you.

Vancouver Island is home to some of the tallest and oldest trees in the province and even Canada.

Discover some of these giants in Cathedral Grove, a pristine 136-hectare natural area nestled in MacMillan Provincial Park near Parksville.

There are three easy trails to choose from, including the Big Tree Trail, the Living Forest Trail and the Old Growth Trail.

It’s the perfect place to practice the Japanese art of forest bathing and will make you feel tiny as you walk amongst the ginormous Douglas firs, grand firs, western hemlocks and western red cedars.

There’s even a tree with a hollowed out section, where you can stand inside of it to truly immerse yourself in nature.

Some of the trees in Cathedral Grove are as old as 800 years and have circumferences of up to nine metres.

Once you see the gentle glow of the sunlight filtering through the soaring 80-metre-high canopy, you’ll quickly understand how the park got its name. It truly is a cathedral of nature.

This isn’t BC’s only natural wonder — and we have put together a list of some of the must-see sites around the province!