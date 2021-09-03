Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Although it’s three ferry rides away from Vancouver, Hornby Island is one of the best places you could spend a long weekend in BC.

From the crystal clear ocean waters full of sea life to the eclectic mix of shops and restaurants, it has something for everyone. And with only two major roads, it’s pretty easy to orient yourself and explore all the hidden gems.

Here are 10 things you have to do on your Hornby Island getaway:

Things to do on Hornby Island

Walk through the forest, along shoreline bluffs, and through the meadows of Helliwell Park – especially at golden hour – for some of Hornby Island’s best views and photo ops. Sometimes you’ll even see (and hear) the sea lions basking nearby.

Address: Helliwell Road, Hornby Island

The best fish and chips on the island are here. Grab some and eat them hot and fresh on the rocky shore nearby.

Address: 10835 Central Road, Hornby Island

If Hornby Island had a downtown, this would be it. Eateries, shops, and the Co-op grocery store are all here.

Address: 5875 Central Road, Hornby Island

The farmer’s market is spread out in a wooded area by the community hall and is filled with artists, makers, and farmers selling their local produce and products. It’s a really magical place to get a snack or a souvenir – check market hours before you go.

Address: Hornby Island Community Hall — 4305 Central Road, Hornby Island

Drop by Captain Pete’s quirky wonderland for a gin and vodka tasting. You can also say “Hi” to the dog, chickens, and koi fish in a giant pond behind the tasting room who all call this place home. Just watch out for Captain Pete’s new catapult!

Address: 4605 Roburn Road, Hornby Island

Front and centre in the Ringside Market, locals and visitors alike love to eat their farm to fork foods. Come by to fill up on a veggie breakfast sandwich before you explore the rest of the market.

Address: 5875 Central Road, Hornby Island

A water tank by Grassy Point Park looks just like an Andy Warhol-style giant can of soup. Roberta Pyx Sutherland painted this roadside attraction and it could be the biggest can of soup you’ve ever seen.

Address: Nearby Grassy Point

Work off your Ford’s Cove fish and chips with a walk along the unique rocky shoreline nearby. Full of caves and strange rocks full of craters like the moon’s surface, this is an enchanting waterfront walk.

Address: 10835 Central Road, Hornby Island

This stunning park is a great place to check out tidal pools, watch the sunset, and go for a golden hour walk along the ocean.

Address: Grassy Point, Hornby Island

Not so much a hidden gem so much as the entire reason most folks travel out to Hornby Island, this stunning beach has icing sugar sand and turqoise blue waters. Although it might look like you’re in Hawaii, be warned, this is still the North Pacific and the water is cold.

Address: St Johns Point Road, Hornby Island