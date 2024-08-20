BC is beautiful, but sometimes it’s nice to take a break from all those stunning sunsets, mountaintop views, and crystal clear lakes that have been at the forefront of our summer days (aren’t we spoiled?!) and delve into the more… unusual places in the province.

While these oddities provide a fresh perspective on where we live, we’re sure that you’ll find just as much breathtaking beauty in uncovering the stranger side of British Columbia.

Add a few of these to your next great adventure’s itinerary to shake things up during the warmer seasons this year.

It’ll come in handy if your buddies ever start complaining about doing the same old hikes over and over again.

Where: Radium Hot Springs

The work of artist Rolf Heer, the Home of a Thousand Faces is a gallery of sorts, featuring various carvings that Rolf has made throughout the years. The outside walls are covered in odd signs stating things like “Open When I Feel Like It,” and “Politicians and officials on duty are NOT welcome!” Rolf even has a pet goat that lives on his roof, fully outfitted with a goat chalet.

Where: Sooke River Road, Sooke

Located in the aptly named Sooke Potholes Provincial Park, the naturally forming potholes are an interesting sight to behold for visiting travellers. A great place to cool off on a hot day—though the water is quite chilly. Water shoes are recommended.

Where: 420 Horne Lake Road, Qualicum Beach

If you’re looking to take treehouses to the next level, this is where you need to go. The Free Spirit Spheres on Vancouver Island are an interesting way to spend the night, as you’ll sleep suspended above the rainforest in cozy spheres. Each sphere is large enough to fit two people (and a third in their Eryn Sphere) along with a small table.

Where: 7060 Trans-Canada Highway, Revelstoke

This one is definitely not just for kids, as adults can also find the magic of woodland creatures, the old-growth forest, and BC’s tallest treehouse. Admission is only $12 for adults and $9 for kids, which grants you access to the castles, dungeons, and memories of some of your favourite stories. Make sure they’re open for the season before you go.

Where: 3905 Horn Lake Caves Road, Qualicum Beach

Take a trip into the depths of Vancouver Island’s Horne Lake Caves, with tours offered by professionals that will get you safely into the caves and—more importantly—out. This is not your usual adventure, and any claustrophobic would-be explorers may want to think twice!

Where: Whistler

Parkhurst is a ghost town located near Whistler. It was once used as a logging community complete with a mill, a store, and even a small school. In 1966, the mill shut down, and the area was subsequently abandoned. It can be reached after a five-kilometre roundtrip hike, or by water via the Green Lake Boat Launch. Hikers will need to take the Sea-To-Sky Trail/Green Lake Loop to discover the forgotten town.

Where: 2326 Alberni Highway, Coombs

A tiny town on the coast of BC, Coombs is famous for a market that has real goats munching away on its grassy rooftop. There’s nothing like eating an ice cream and watching little furry friends as they snack with you. There’s tons of neat stuff in the store, from groceries to home decor and gifts, so take your time looking around.

Where: Beside the Cheakamus River, Whistler

The Whistler Train Wreck is a collection of seven trail cars that were derailed many decades ago. The area has since become a favourite hiking location, a bike park, and something of an art exhibit—with each car being graffitied by locals. The five-kilometre, roundtrip hike is relatively easy, especially with the 2016 addition of a suspension bridge that eliminates the need for walking on the train track. An interesting way to spend the day if you’re hanging around Whistler.

This piece was originally published in March 2022 and has since been updated.