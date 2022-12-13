The biggest local Vancouver food stories of 2022

It’s been quite the year in food news – from Michelin-starred restaurants in Vancouver to major openings to devastating closings, there’s been no shortage of things to talk about in 2022.

And whether the year felt like a flash in the pan or like one long slog (or sometimes a bit of both!), it’s always fun to look back and reflect on what we were eating, drinking, and talking about over the last twelve months.

These are the stories that you read the most – the ones you shared with friends and gawked over, the ones that made you hungry and happy and angry and excited.

We share a lot of food news over here at Dished, and not everything sticks, but these – these stories slapped.

So without further ado, here are the biggest Dished stories from the past year.

This past October, one of the biggest things to happen to the restaurant industry in Vancouver took place: for the first time, Vancouver restaurants were bestowed Michelin stars and ratings, something that has never happened before. Of course, this news was huge – it was big for us food people and for industry people alike – and everyone was on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who would receive nods. In the end, eight Vancouver restaurants received a rating of one Michelin Star, with several others receiving Bib Gourmand and recommended distinctions.

Back in February, the very first BC location of Jollibee opened in Vancouver, to much excitement. From hours-long waits to plenty of hype online, the Jollibee opening was one of the biggest fast-food events to hit Vancouver this year, bar none. This article was published just a few days after the initial opening and shared several photos of the lines that continued to form. Because if there are two things people love, it’s fried chicken and absurdly long lines.

February also saw the news that the Fuller family (the same folks behind popular chain restaurant Earls) had acquired full ownership interest in Cactus Club from Richard Jaffray, the founder and president. “I am incredibly proud of the team that built Cactus Club into Canada’s leading casual fine dining brand,” said Jaffray at the time, who stepped down as president. “There is no finer team to be found anywhere, and I know they will carry the Cactus Club brand on to continued success in the future.”

Vanouverites love their celebrity sightings, but even more so when they happen to be at restaurants and food spots that we can actually check out ourselves. At the beginning of 2022, Dished ran an article about Kate Winslet and her unyielding love for the Deep Cove sweets shop Honey’s Doughnuts. The actor, who had just been interviewed while at TIFF, spoke candidly about her love for Vancouver and looked directly at the camera, and stated that she “pines for Honey’s Doughnuts in Deep Cove.”

Vancouver knows that Cioppino’s is a fantastic spot to go for Italian cuisine, but back in January, the world also found out. 50 Top Italy ranked Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill in Yaletown in the 49th spot; the only other Canadian restaurant on the list was Toronto’s Don Alfonso 1890, which took the top spot. Cioppino’s also received a major shoutout from Stanley Tucci’s memoir Taste: My Life Through Food.

No surprise here. We love Ryan Reynolds, and Ryan Reynolds loves Minerva’s. This is what the world found out back in March when the actor shared that the Greek restaurant is his “favourite in the world.” That’s high praise for someone who could surely eat anywhere they wanted, but Reynolds is always shouting out his favourite hometown spots.