Wildly long lineups continue at Jollibee in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

If you showed up to Jollibee’s first-ever Vancouver location on Saturday hoping the lineup had died down after opening on Friday, we’re sorry.
Anyone who wants a drumstick or bowl of spaghetti from Jollibee on Granville Street had to wait for hours on February 26, and it’s likely to stay that way for a while.
To be fair, Jollibee is the most popular chain of its kind in the Philippines. Their nearly 1,400 stores there sell some of the famous dishes now available in Vancouver: Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and hot-dog studded Jolly Spaghetti.
My friend waited in line for 4 hours to bring lunch to my office. There was a limit on chicken, so he got me the next best thing. I held back tears after the first bite. #JollibeeVancouver pic.twitter.com/XDas08BxA4
— togashi_tv #BlackLivesMatter #StopAsianHate (@TogashiTV) February 26, 2022
It’s the Filipino fast-food restaurant’s first location in BC, and the hype is so real.
Even with an anti-war rally for Ukraine and a “Freedom Convoy” protest going on in the near background, Jollibee lovers persevered.
Vancouver‘s hottest club is the new Jollibee on Granville Street, and this place has everything: chicken, palabok, a line more than two city blocks long pic.twitter.com/eaHNEc0YaQ
— nemanja (@nemanjaYVR) February 26, 2022
Lineups snaked all the way down the block as megaphones blared and crowds gathered near the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Vancouver has the second-largest Canadian-Filipino population in the country, and the demand for the drumsticks and other Jollibee treats is high.
The location opens at 9 am and close at 10 pm, so you might want to arrive early if you’re craving Filipino fast food.
It’s opening day for @JollibeeCanada on Granville Street in downtown, the chain’s first location in Metro Vancouver.
The line wraps around Granville, Robson, and Howe, nearly reaching Smithe. 270° around the block.
It’s a cultural event for our big Filipino community. #Jollibee pic.twitter.com/un4appMvd2
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) February 25, 2022
The Granville Street store is only accepting takeout orders for the time being, but will introduce dine-in, online orders, and delivery in the coming weeks.
With files from Hanna McLean