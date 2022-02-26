FoodNewsFood News

Wildly long lineups continue at Jollibee in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Feb 26 2022, 11:45 pm
Wildly long lineups continue at Jollibee in Vancouver (PHOTOS)
@sashwrangler/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
O-cha Tea Bar

Cafes

O-cha Tea Bar
Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)
Koerner's Pub

Mexican, Pubs and Breweries

Koerner's Pub
The Lazy Gourmet

Breakfast and Brunch, Desserts

The Lazy Gourmet
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple
Thai House

Asian, Thai

Thai House

If you showed up to Jollibee’s first-ever Vancouver location on Saturday hoping the lineup had died down after opening on Friday, we’re sorry.

Anyone who wants a drumstick or bowl of spaghetti from Jollibee on Granville Street had to wait for hours on February 26, and it’s likely to stay that way for a while.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Smith (@sashwrangler)

To be fair, Jollibee is the most popular chain of its kind in the Philippines. Their nearly 1,400 stores there sell some of the famous dishes now available in Vancouver: Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and hot-dog studded Jolly Spaghetti.

It’s the Filipino fast-food restaurant’s first location in BC, and the hype is so real.

Even with an anti-war rally for Ukraine and a “Freedom Convoy” protest going on in the near background, Jollibee lovers persevered.

Lineups snaked all the way down the block as megaphones blared and crowds gathered near the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Vancouver has the second-largest Canadian-Filipino population in the country, and the demand for the drumsticks and other Jollibee treats is high.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Carpio (@natashacarpio)

The location opens at 9 am and close at 10 pm, so you might want to arrive early if you’re craving Filipino fast food.

The Granville Street store is only accepting takeout orders for the time being, but will introduce dine-in, online orders, and delivery in the coming weeks.

With files from Hanna McLean

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT