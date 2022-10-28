Michelin names 12 restaurants the best affordable spots in Vancouver
It’s an incredibly exciting day for foodies in and around our city, as Michelin has just revealed the first-ever picks for its Vancouver dining guide.
Despite many thinking that Michelin is all about patting fine dining establishments on the back, the organization actually has a specific section of picks that aims to give nods to more widely accessible spots to dine: Bib Gourmand Awards.
This award shines a spotlight on dining establishments that offer “good quality and good value cooking,” according to Michelin.
Basically, it’s a way of showcasing exceptional spots that fit into any budget without sacrificing deliciousness.
Michelin acknowledges that there’s no set formula for restaurants in this category, but organizers say most winners utilize a “simpler style of cooking.”
So, check out Michelin’s Vancouver Bib Gourmand Award winners for 2022:
- Anh and Chi
- Chupito
- Fable Kitchen
- Fiorino, Italian Street Food
- Kin Kao Song
- Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer
- Lunch Lady
- Nightshade
- Oca Pastificio
- Phnom Penh
- Say Mercy!
- Vij’s
For the full list of Michelin Vancouver restaurant winners, head here.