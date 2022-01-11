FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill named one of the best Italian restaurants in the world

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jan 11 2022, 11:17 pm
@ciopinnosyaletown/Instagram
A Vancouver restaurant just snagged a spot on the list of the best Italian restaurants in the world.

The ranking from 50 Top Italy has Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill in Yaletown in the 49th spot. The only other Canadian restaurant on the list was Toronto’s Don Alfonso 1890, which took the top spot.

Don Alfonso 1890 also came in first place for the Meal of the Year 2022 Mulino – Caputo Award, thanks to its multi-course prix fixe tasting menu.

Over 350 inspectors travelled the globe, compiling a list of 50 international restaurants for the prestigious 50 Top Italy ceremony.

Cioppino’s is known for its Mediterranean cooking and killer pasta from the mind of chef/owner Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro, and clearly, Drake can’t get enough of it when he’s in town.

To check out the complete ranking, head here.

Cioppino’s

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-7466

Instagram

 

