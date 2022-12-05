One of Vancouver’s most anticipated new concepts is finally opening this week: Novella.

The new Mount Pleasant coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer comes to us from the team behind Published on Main, and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Described as an “all-in-one project,” the 3,200 sq ft space, designed by Establishment Interiors, is nearly ready to officially welcome folks in for quality coffee, elevated breakfast and brunch, and curated goods from local partners.

We’d like to remind you there will be an epic-looking morning-inspired handheld up for order: the Turbo Breakfast Sando.

This creation is made with a fried egg, sausage patty, hash brown patty, smoked cheddar, and custom “turbo” sauce on a potato bun.

Other notable bites to highlight ahead of the opening include Novella Yogurt and savoury Steel-Cut Oats.

The daytime menu has been curated by chefs Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and Ash Kurtz.

In addition to all that, customers can expect a rotating selection of coffee beans as well as pastries and sweets courtesy of Aaron Surman of ButterBoom.

The coffee program at Novella is in partnership with House of Funk and a wine program by sommelier Jayton Paul will also be something guests can look forward to exploring come opening day.

Novella aims to support small producers and connect them to the community.

The space will feature a front area designed for working and dining, while the back will be a designated place for lounging and reading.

Design highlights for the 66-seat space include curved archways, floral accents, and leather sofas.

At launch, Novella will be open Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm. You can find this spot officially open starting December 8.

Novella

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

