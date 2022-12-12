12 international restaurant concepts that came to Canada in 2022

While we love, and I mean love, our local eateries, we can’t help but notice some seriously buzzworthy food and beverage brands entered Canada’s food chat this year.

We also lost some notable names, but that’s clearly making room for all-new concepts in the food and beverage landscape of the Great White North.

Check out these international restaurant concepts that opened in Canada for the first time ever in 2022.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, aka the world’s largest barbecue concept, is planning a Canadian takeover. The concept was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey, a WWI veteran. The first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was located in Dallas, Texas.

Currently, there are 550 Dickey’s locations across the US and in eight other countries too. The brand opened its first-ever Canadian location in Edmonton earlier this year.

This Japanese-based coffee shop has finally made its way to Canada, opening its first location in the country as part of its global expansion. % Arabica, deriving from Kyoto, Japan, has grown increasingly on a global scale and will now seek to cater to the Canadian community.

The first stop officially opened last week at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall.

Last year, UK-based Pret A Manger revealed it had come to an agreement to partner with A&W to launch a trial in Canada.

The very first Pret A Manger location opened in Vancouver, the first of several BC locations to come. Dished paid a visit to the new pop-up concept, located inside an A&W at the bustling transit hub at Cambie and Southwest Marine Drive.

The famous California Pizza Kitchen restaurant finally made its way into Canada, with Edmonton chosen as the lucky first city to get a location.

The massive international food chain announced back in November 2021 that it would be expanding into Canada, and people in Edmonton can now get their hands on its tasty, delicious dishes.

A US-based candy chain opened its first Canadian store this summer, making a big splash in North America’s largest mall in Edmonton.

It’Sugar invites candy lovers into a 5,000-square-foot specialty candy store in West Edmonton Mall, and naturally, we had to check it out for ourselves.

Pizza Maru, internationally known for its Korean pizza, opened its first Canadian franchise in Toronto this year.

Along with the mouthwatering pizza, Pizza Maru serves seasoned chicken with a large selection of sauces.

Carlo’s Bake Shop finally opened its first Canadian storefront at the beginning of 2022, and it brings all the Cake Boss favourites north of the border.

The world-famous bakery welcomed guests to its new location in Mississauga, Ontario.

Maison Kitsuné landed in Vancouver early this year, and so did the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné.

There are currently Café Kitsuné locations in Shanghai, Beijing, London, Paris, Jakarta, Bangkok, and New York, to name a few. The Vancouver locations were the company’s first in Canada.

Wingstop opened its doors at 2218 Bloor Street West in Toronto on June 29 – the first of many locations to come.

The chain announced its Canadian expansion back in April of 2021, agreeing to open 100 Wingstop locations across the country in the next 10 years.

This specialty bubble tea store opened at the Toronto Eaton Centre, marking its first North American storefront.

Located on the mall’s lower level, customers can head to the Benkei Hime location and splurge on streetwear pieces and sip on limited-edition bubble tea flavours.

Popular UK restaurant chain Heavenly Desserts just opened its first North American store in Mississauga, Ontario.

Known for its luxury desserts, Heavenly has big plans for international expansion plan which includes more locations across Canada.

Mr. Tantuni, which has over 500 locations across Turkey and greater Europe, launched its first Canadian restaurant just a few steps away from Concordia University’s downtown campus in Montreal.