Some restaurant closures just hit a little harder and hurt a little more than others.

Such is the case with this morning’s news that long-time spot Martini’s announced it would be closing after 52 years.

The 151 West Broadway spot opened in 1970 and has since become a go-to neighbourhood watering hole, known for its welcoming atmosphere, comforting food, and always reliable beverage options.

As a result of the announcement, emotions are clearly running high, with folks chiming in about their most memorable experiences at the bar over the many years it’s been an integral part of the community.

The restaurant shared a heartfelt message late last night thanking patrons, saying it has “truly been an honour to welcome you over the years.”

“Everyone who has entered Martini’s has fond memories and stories to tell- we welcome these as we complete our final days of service,” the restaurant added, and people have already begun flooding the comments section of the post with stories and sentiments.

“Thank you for taking care of us! From those late night eats after clubbing in the 90s, to bringing my kid in and your amazing staff recognizing his voice when he’d place a delivery order. Thank you for being our home away from home,” one commenter shared.

“Martinis has been my family’s fave restaurant for 34 years!! Such fond memories were made there. Most memorable one? Going into labour with my son who is 28 now!” one person shared on the Dished Instagram post about the announcement.

Even the Mount Pleasant BIA commented on the closure, noting that it’s “sad to see such an iconic restaurant leave.”

Several people have noted that Martini’s was their favourite spot in the city, and dozens more have vowed to visit the iconic pub once more before it closes for good.

December 22 will be Martini’s last day of business.