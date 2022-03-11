Ryan Reynolds reveals his "favourite restaurant in the world" is in Vancouver

Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds has undoubtedly reached superstardom level 100, but the Canadian actor never stops giving his hometown, and its businesses, major love.

To celebrate the release of his new film, The Adam Project, Reynolds sat down with the film’s director and fellow Canadian, Shawn Levy, to dish on what they love about BC.

While the pair talked up the scenic filming spots and gorgeous scenery of Vancouver and the surrounding areas, we were fixated on the food and beverage portion of the interview, in which they both revealed their ultimate dining destinations in town.

Reynolds gave a shoutout to handcrafted artisan bagel spot, Benny’s Bagels, saying it was right across from his high school, so he “spent a lot of time” there.

Perhaps the biggest shoutout from the interview, though, was when Reynolds proclaimed Greek spot Minerva’s as his “favourite restaurant in the world.”

“It’s incredible,” the actor raved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minerva’s Restaurant (@minervas_kerrisdale)

Levy, on the other hand, highlighted some additional foodie spots in town that he loved, including Vij’s, which was the “best Indian” he’s ever had.

Other restaurants that topped his list? Iconic Japanese spot Tojo’s and Cioppino’s for Italian.

Stanley Tucci also recently gave Cioppino’s props in his New York Times bestseller, Taste: My Life Through Food.

Levy wrapped it up, saying there was “no lack of good eating options” in Vancouver, and we’d certainly have to agree.

The Adam Project is out today. Be sure to catch it on Netflix.