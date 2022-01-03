Kate Winslet spotted at her favourite BC donut shop (PHOTO)

Rose didn’t make room for Jack on the door in Titanic, but we definitely think Kate Winslet would make room for eats from Honey’s Doughnuts if she was stranded in real life.

It’s no secret that the A-list actor has been a huge fan of the Deep Cove sweet spot for years, previously gushing about the treat purveyor in an interview while at TIFF.

“I love Vancouver. I was so happy to be there and so sad to leave,” she told reporters in the 2017 interview, referencing her stay in the city shooting The Mountain Between Us alongside co-star Idris Elba.

Winslet then looks directly at the camera and states that she “pines for Honey’s Doughnuts in Deep Cove.”

The actor has returned to her favourite North Vancouver bakery several times since, and we have confirmation that the Oscar-winning performer actually popped by very recently.

Honey’s confirmed to Dished Vancouver that Winslet paid a visit on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021.

It’s safe to say the local business is a true celebrity-approved establishment.

A source close to another Vancouver restaurant the star has frequented in the past, Maenam, confirmed that she was dining there recently as well.

Looks like we’ll be on “Winslet Watch” for the foreseeable future!