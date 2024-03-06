Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has been touring around Metro Vancouver trying some of its delicious eats. One town she’s been particularly a fan of is Abbotsford.

Most recently, Frankel documented her trip to the Abbotsford hot dog stand Lully’s.

Based on a recommendation from Jerrica Hackett, owner of Good Wolf Cafe & Co. (which is set to reopen at a new location in Maple Ridge), Frankel said it was not only the best hot dog she’s ever had in her life but also the “best food review” she’s ever done.

“So creative, so delicious, the bun, the dog, the toppings, sauces, cheese,” she said with a chef’s kiss.

Lully’s is best known for its foot-long hot dogs served in pretzel buns, which come with all sorts of delicious toppings like chimichurri, Montreal smoked meat, and Lully’s Chilli Mayo. Just don’t ask for ketchup if you’re over the age of 18. You’ve been warned.

Another spot that Frankel visited for some eats includes Re:vive Boutique Bistro. She’s also spent time in Abbotsford exploring different Canadian shops like Winners, which she said “has everything going on” and was “a vibe.”

Where do you think Frankel should visit next? Let us know in the comments.

Lully’s

Address: 32533 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Instagram | Facebook

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok