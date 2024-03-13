Delicious. That’s it. That’s the article. Were you expecting anything else from a croissant cookie?

This viral treat made its first appearance online from the Paris bakery Boulangerie Louvard. The croissant cookie (aka a “crookie,” according to the bakery) has recently made waves on social media with everyone trying to get their hands on one of these viral creations.

Luckily, you won’t have to book a plane ticket to Paris to get your hands on one of these bad boys.

Archr Coffee and Bakery has recently added this delicious treat to its menu for a limited time and we had a chance to go in and try it.

It’s made by using an already baked croissant and topping the ends with cookie dough and baking it again to get it extra crispy.

Archr already makes some incredible croissants, so topping it with cookie dough is a no-brainer. It’s basic math, really. Yummy croissant + yummy cookie dough = yummy crookie.

But we also have to take a moment to tell you about Archr’s new spring menu, which also features some great mashups. For instance, the iced cereal milk latte and Lucky Charms cookie. The iced latte is topped with cereal milk foam and bits of Lucky Charms cereal. The same goes for the cookie.

Some Easter treats are also available, including Mini Egg and Cadbury Cream Egg cookies.

Archr Coffee and Bakery is located in Langley Township so it might be a bit of a trek for Vancouverites, but it’s much closer than Paris!

Address: 20161 86th Avenue A150, Langley Township

