Big news incoming! We just got more details on the new $10 ramen restaurant opening in Vancouver.

The buzz for Ramen One started when signs were spotted for the new restaurant opening with $10 ramen. Dished reached out to the restaurant for more details and here’s what we found out.

First of all, solo diners will be happy to learn Ramen One is implementing a private layout with foldable dividers to let you enjoy your ramen alone or with a group.

“If you come by yourself, you can enjoy a steaming bowl of savoury ramen with great privacy and you can also enjoy the ramen with friends, simply by folding the partitions,” Ramen One told Dished.

The restaurant will be 950 sq ft with 20 seats.

In regards to the food, Ramen One said “Our menu will offer a variety of unique options such as our Signature soy-milk-based Ramen (vegetarian option available) Spring Onion Oil Noodles (vegetarian option available), some classic Japanese sides such as Takowasabi and Tamago Mentaiko, as well as Onigiris.”

Ramen One also said customers can expect a “unique selection of Cold Brew Organic Teas” as well as a couple of different flavoured Calpico-style cold drinks. There will also be organic genmaicha.

Now onto the even more exciting news; the $10 ramen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramen One (@ramenoneyvr)

There will be two different soups available at this price point, the Chashu soy-milk Ramen and the Tofu soy-milk Ramen (which is its veggie option).

But ramen isn’t the only $10 main dish on the menu. There will also be Spring Onion Oil Noodles and House Chashu Rice.

For an additional $6, customers will be able to get a “Build your Ramen One experience” which will let people get a side and drink with their main dish.

One of these side dishes is something Ramen One says has never been seen in Vancouver before; a sake egg which was created by its head chef Larry.

There will also be a Castella Cheesecake kiosk for dessert options and take-out orders.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed for the new location, but Ramen One told Dished we can expect to hear news very soon. Be sure to check back here for any updates on an opening date when it gets announced.

Ramen One

Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok