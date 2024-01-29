The Good Wolf Cafe & Co. to open new location in Maple Ridge

In a month already full of restaurant and cafe closures, it’s nice to hear about one that’s reopening.

The Good Wolf Cafe & Co. is opening a new location, and this time, it’ll be making its way to Maple Ridge.

“Thank you to those of you that stuck around during this period of uncertainty,” shared Good Wolf. “I’m grateful to have found an adorable little building in my dream neighbourhood and I’m both nervous and excited to begin the build out!”

In October 2023, Good Wolf closed the doors to its Port Coquitlam location, which was only 100 square feet. This new location promises to be bigger but will still offer all your favourite drinks and treats.

An opening date for this location has not been confirmed yet. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re announced.

